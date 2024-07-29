Jeff Drummond
Moderator
Moderator
-
- Nov 25, 2002
-
- 82,715
-
- 106,158
-
- 113
-
- 53
- Stoops: You may have heard some things about my feelings during the offseason. We’re entering unprecedented times in college athletics.
- Heading into my 12th year, I feel as good as I ever have. Love our football team, love our staff. Feel like it’s the best blend since I’ve been here. Lots of continuity on defense and could not feel better about bringing in Bush Hamdan on offense.
- Most depth we’ve ever had at the WR position. Daikiel Shorts doing a wonderful job with those guys.
- Excited about having Eric Wolford back as OL Coach, gonna bring that physicality and toughness back. It’s great to have the skilled players we have, but you have to be tough and physical.
- NCAA allowing coaches to spend more time with players in the summer. Had some really silly rules in the past. They’ve loosened up on a lot of that. Players are working year-round now. Coaches and players are doing something almost every Tuesday and Thursday all year long. It helps. Less stressful when season rolls around.
- Always looking to adapt and adjust from year to year, looking at things you need to do better. They feel good about their plan going into 2024.
- Bush Hamdan says Brock Vandagriff is an “old-school, throwback” type of player. Really nice skillset being able to run it and throw it. Excited about him taking the next step.
- Brad White says a lot of guys on that two-deep depth chart with 2-3 years of experience. Very important. Notes that, like Stoops alluded to, they are tweaking some things and making some adjustments that need to be made from last season.
- White on Deone Walker… If you have a disrupter on the D-Line, it changes things. He’s ready to have a big year. Has embraced being more of a leader, is finding his voice.
- Stoops: Bottom line is winning games, and we’ve got to do that by any means necessary this season. But one of the big things getting plays off faster. Can’t be letting the play clock run down to 3-2-1 every time. Need more plays per game to take advantage of the playmakers we have.
- Hamdan says they will definitely play faster this year than they have.
- White says they have used the transfer portal well to supplement their core on defense. Really excited about Pop Dumas-Johnson and how well he fits in. Notes that they’re really deep at safety, a lot of guys back there who can play. Can play a bunch of different combinations of guys back there. Likes Waller’s mindset at corner. Thinks there will be some good competition at that spot opposite of Max Hairston.
- Hamdan on the running game, replacing a ton of production from Ray Davis’ departure to the NFL… Notes that UK has had 7 straight years with 1,000-yard rusher. Thinks they’ll be productive again, perhaps by committee. Will probably hand the ball off 30x a game in a variety of ways.
- Stoops: We’re very confident going into this season. On Aug. 31, we’re going to be ready to roll.