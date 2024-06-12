UK extends new 2025 offer....

JRowland
Tate Nagy has received his first power conference offer from Kentucky. He's a 2025 prospect and every one of those offers has more immediate significance so it's worth mentioning here.
The 5'10 ATH from Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley West is a QB/WR prospect but he was offered by Kentucky as a receiver. Has been clocked at 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
He's heating up as Ball State just gave him his first offer early this month but Kentucky is the first power conference offer to this point.
It's an interesting offer given that UK seems to be zeroing in on Montavin Quisenberry, who is also a slot prospect. Will let you know if I hear there's something more to it (e.g. PWO) but interesting for now.
