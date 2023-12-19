LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson - The chatter that I have heard sounds good for Kentucky right now. Nobody has told me it is done for UK, but there is plenty of lingering uncertainty on the Auburn side and things have been very quiet on this side. UK has opportunity and would surely love to make a splash move on that side. You can easily see why JDJ would be coveted by Kentucky. Plug and play right next to D'Eryk Jackson and behind Deone Walker, big-time thumper and a Butkus Finalist who will be a high IQ player and make those around him better? The Auburn trip had to be quick and so here is what we have: Initially heard some optimism about Kentucky's position, and now the word from Auburn is they are not sure where he is going and there's a sense that UK may be tough to beat. Would obviously be a headline grab that would make national waves.



TE Willie Rodriguez - The Covington Catholic tight end remains committed to Kentucky but Tennessee has mounted a big late push. I have never had someone tell me that they expect Rodriguez to flip to Tennessee. There has been a lot of speculation but I have always heard pushback on that. Rodriguez is one of Kentucky's top commitments and one of the state's top players. For a number of reasons he is important to keep. Rodriguez would be the only commitment to watch for a possible flip tomorrow, as I understand it. Can only speak to expectations and this morning there is the expectation that he sticks with UK. However, it is indeed a situation that folks will be monitoring.



S Cam Dooley - The former Mizzou commit has a longstanding relationship with Kentucky's coaches. There was the attempt by Georgia Tech to make a play but according to Russell Johnson here on Rivals.com that visit never happened, and it seemed to be a good sign for the Wildcats. Dooley is a rangy, athletic safety and they could use another one of those in the program. I put a FutureCast back in early November for him and haven't wavered. There has not been a lot of chatter on this and Dooley has gone quiet but based on where UK stood and the lack of noise elsewhere, the expectation is still that UK is in good shape.



DB DeCarlos Nicholson - The Mississippi State DB transfer would have a year of eligibility remaining and would provide length at corner that Kentucky did not have this year. With Andru Phillips going off to the NFL it would make sense to add an older player so you aren't necessarily relying on guys who don't have much experience other than Hairston. He visited Kentucky and we were out in front mentioning him as someone to know about so that has not changed. You probably haven't seen much else linking Nicholson to other schools and I wouldn't ignore that.