** Spike Sowells is a great addition for NC State. I've said that Doeren does a great job of developing players and creating culture. Very similar to Stoops in some ways. What I've heard is that Spike is really just his own guy. He's comfortable getting out on his own and going new places. That doesn't worry or bother him. Someone who is very comfortable in his own skin. I have it from good authority that Kentucky would have probably had a great chance to win him over if they got off to a better start. They made up a lot of ground over the last several months recruiting him but NC State got out to a much faster start than a lot of people, including myself, ever knew. When he makes the choice you have hindsight to view things through. Picked NC State to beat Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament. Visited there a ton. This is the kind of guy you pay attention to down the road because I really do think he liked some things about Kentucky a lot.
** Mentioned Noah King as a possible guy in this class earlier in the summer and not writing him off at all. You're just dealing with tighter margins now that a lot of the class is full, but remember that offer followed a camp performance and was part of a string of nice camp showings for him so he's definitely an option.
** Rivals.com's Adam Gorney reported in recent days that Kentucky is one of the schools in the running for Rivals100 cornerback Chaston Smith from the 2026 class.
"Tennessee was a program mentioned early on for Smith but recently asked about his top schools and the Vols weren’t on the list. Maybe that was an oversight but many others are still very much in the picture - many more schools than just a few months ago as Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Clemson, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana, Purdue and Oregon are in the running."
** In that same report, Gorney had an update on four-star LB Cam Thomas from Lakota West. He wrote, "Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Indiana, West Virginia, Purdue, Michigan and Oregon are the teams to watch and the Ducks are definitely in the spotlight as he’ll be in Eugene this weekend."
We talked to Thomas earlier this year in the spring after a visit to Kentucky. The Lakota West connection is a real thing and spending time with Alex Afari was a big part of the trip. UK's coaching staff sees him as someone who could eventually be an inside or outside linebacker. Lot of big schools involved and Kentucky seems like a serious player.
