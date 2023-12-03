Travis Graf
Prolific just beat Link 77-76 at the Derek Smith Invitational in a high level game.
Was talking to some folks after the game and I wouldn’t trade places with UK for anyone else for AJ Dybantsa. Also heard some good things about UK and Tyran Stokes. Both played great tonight.
They play tomorrow at noon and Jayden Quaintance plays at 3:30. If you’d like to check them out here’s the link.
