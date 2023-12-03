ADVERTISEMENT

BB Recruiting Tidbit

Travis Graf

Travis Graf

Jul 14, 2017
Prolific just beat Link 77-76 at the Derek Smith Invitational in a high level game.

Was talking to some folks after the game and I wouldn’t trade places with UK for anyone else for AJ Dybantsa. Also heard some good things about UK and Tyran Stokes. Both played great tonight.

They play tomorrow at noon and Jayden Quaintance plays at 3:30. If you’d like to check them out here’s the link.

Upcoming Events | Made Hoops Box Office

madehoops.hometownticketing.com madehoops.hometownticketing.com
 
