Jayden Clark - OL from Ohio, have not heard of anything changing here. My expectation is that he will visit for Auburn. Haven't heard anything about a timetable but I have a FutureCast in and don't anticipate that changing.Here is Clark's midseason film which just came out not long ago:If Kentucky locks up Clark that would probably put a bow on the offensive line class.***Dyllon Williams - Missouri safety commitment but Kentucky remains in strong position here. I can't put a FutureCast in for a player committed elsewhere but I would if I could. Kentucky really likes his versatility.Here are some of Williams' highlights from early season action so you know what he looks like on the field as well:***Mikkel Skinner - You will recall that our sources have indicated all along that Kentucky is in good shape here. I know there has been talk about South Carolina. If that is the direction it's going nobody has told me that. Kentucky has been in good shape here for a while and my understanding is they still hare.Early in this cycle I heard that two tight ends were possible. The fact that UK doesn't have one committed yet and you don't see other options popping up also tells me they are probably feeling pretty good about their standing with Skinner.Here are a couple of minutes worth of highlights of Skinner from this season so you can get a look at the frame he's working with now that he's put on some weight.Kentucky still seems to be in the market for another wide receiver and there are some that are in focus, will try to focus on that in the next update but these three are still the closest to watch and I feel like all three are likely to be a part of the class.