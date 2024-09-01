** Those watching on television got a rough broadcast. The camera angle was basically All-22 footage, though, so you'll be able to tell a lot if you were at the game and go back to rewatch.



** Sumo-Karngbaye got out in front of the short kick to open the game and was throwing blocks. That's a mentality.



** The opening play run by Barion Brown looked promising. He has great acceleration but a more limited set of open field moves.



** UK only had 10 men on the field on the second play and had to waste a timeout.



** BVG looked fantastic running the ball. He also made a great play taking a hit and almost hitting Dane Key deep downfield.



** Key was called for holding on the first drive. Maclin made a nice open field play for a short gain (one spin too many, though).



** BVG's interception was due to him locking in on his receiver with a linebacker sitting in zone coverage.



** JDJ's interception was a great singular effort. He got the tip and the pick. I said before the season I thought that inside 'backing duo is the best part of the team.



** BVG followed that pick with a great throw fit in downfield to Ja'Mori Maclin and while on the run no less.



** Offensive line had a rocky start letting some pressure get into the backfield and BVG had to navigate that early in the game.



** Fantastic play by BVG on the first touchdown of the game. Nobody was open and they were on a short field so he took his time, moved around and fit a great throw in to Barion Brown who was running in from the back of the endzone.



** JJ Weaver got his first sack of the season in the first quarter. He had a rough start to last year so that was much better.



** UK wanted to improve on 3rd down defense this year. So it's tough to give up 33 yards on a 3rd and 18 when you have USM backed up.



** It was D'Eryk Jackson who created the interception in the endzone that ended Southern Miss' long drive that went into the second quarter. That was a clutch play but a troubling drive for the defense.



** BVG got away with what should have been a pick six. He stared down another receiver and he broke on it but dropped it while in stride the other way.



** Wilson Berry had a great punt pinning USM at the five.



** UK got after the punter deep in his own territory and caused him to rush a punt that only went 23 yards and gave the offense a short field.



** Was a bit surprised Kentucky didn't go for it on 4th and 1, opting instead for the field goal. I do understand the desire to make it a two possession game when you have a 90% FG kicker two years running.



** UK was heavy on the jet sweeps and stuff wide to Brown. I think there will be a payoff there, you want him in space, want him to have the touches.



** UK got good pressure on Rodemaker early in the game. Rybka came up with a big sack on third down after Kentucky made it 10-0.



** Nice deep crossing pattern throw from Vandagriff to Key, who was confident on that route. Didn't hear footsteps and the ball was thrown perfectly in stride on a rope.



** My impression of the offense early is that it was boom or bust. Up and down at every position. You saw flashes of potential at every spot but also mistakes. For BVG you just hope the "mistake" throws are due to inexperience and they seemed to be.



** Jason Patterson's first run was impressive. Nice blend of strong running and quickness. He showed that quickness consistently and that seemed like a good sign. He isn't nearly as big running between the tackles as UK has been accustomed to.



** Very nice start for the special teams unit in the first half. Rayner was perfect. Pressure forced a shank. They stopped a fake punt attempt. Berry pinned them deep.



** Kentucky dominated the first half and the stats reflected it in every way. At the half BVG was 9/13 for 106 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick (fortunate to get away with another). He had five carries for 35 yards. Very exciting player and you hope he unlocks a lot as he gains experience. Made some nice throws. Good half for Bush Hamdan. The offensive line gained strength and blew open holes.



** UK's first offensive play of the second half was a run by Fred Farrier, signaling a desire to get him involved and keep him dialed in since others were featured in the first half, you have to think.



** BVG overthrew Maclin on a deep pattern that would have been a big gain out from in front of their own endzone and then would have taken a delay of game if UK hadn't called a timeout.



** Vandagriff opens up so much for this offense with not only his designed runs but especially his ability to keep the play alive in the backfield and make throws downfield. This can't be understated, especially with somebody like Maclin (who looked really good).



** Kentucky's offensive line continued to play well into the second half. That group has a ton of experience so that probably helped coming out pretty solid Week 1 but it seems like they're also taking that call to reassert their identity as the Big Blue Wall with an attitude.