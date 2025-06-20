** Kentucky didn't want to lose Jarvis Strickland and I was told today that it's a long time from being over. NIL is going to be a very important piece as it will be for a lot of guys. Strickland is considered an important target for them because he's from the state of Kentucky and you figure, ordinarily, you can hold onto guys like that. Obviously Vince Marrow was involved with Strickland when he was at Kentucky. I think UK will continue to recruit him, but he is not considered higher on the board than most of the other tackle recruits they have offered. TBD on who they end up with.



** Da'Ron Parks still has a high level of interest in Kentucky after his OV to Lexington, CI is hearing. Folks believe UK is in the top group of schools but nobody has given me a favorite.



** Jack Fuchs visits Penn State this weekend. They are formidable, as is Kentucky, and from what I've heard we might know which way it's going on Sunday or Monday after the trip is over. UK has a shot but I have not heard that they are the favorite going into this weekend. Then again, I haven't heard Penn State is out front either.



** I've mentioned that lately Kentucky has been doing more position recruiting but they still area recruit. There are some things unique to this recruiting cycle that may have led to do more position recruiting than in the past, but folks emphasize they are still area recruiting as the main approach. I do not believe new TE coach Derek Shay has been given a region or regions yet. We'll have to wait and see on that.



** Speaking of tight end, I've touched base with a couple of folks familiar with 4-star TE Lincoln Watkins. Nobody has told me that he's a silent commit or anything, but he's still being talked up as someone everybody is excited about, so he is definitely still front and center after the visit. Take that for what it's worth.



** WR Dallas Dickerson announced a top three of Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Oklahoma today, with a planned decision date of June 24.



** UK QB target Matt Ponatoski has been great at the Elite 11. I saw recently that Charles Power from On3 (soon to be a coworker!) had him as the No. 3 quarterback yesterday. Bruce Feldman just called Ponatoski the biggest surprise at the Elite 11, noting his 97 MPH fast ball but also that he made two "wow" throws at the event.



Ponatoski just posted on social media that he is in Eugene and the Ducks have a lot of stuff laid out for him.







** Chad Simmons recently mentioned that 4-star corner Andre Clarke has narrowed his focus to Kentucky and Michigan. While there are going to be some who handicap it in Michigan's favor because it's Michigan, to those who have knowledge of Clarke & his recruitment it seems like things are tight. Chance to add some star power in the class with him.



** Caught up with RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston on his commitment to Kentucky: "The main reason why I chose UK is because it is the perfect balance. It's a place where I can compete at the highest level but also focus on my academics at the same time. The program has everything I want and need."



** Jeffar Jean-Noel, briefly, on his recent OV to Kentucky: "It was a great trip. I love the staff. They made me feel like I was part of their family." The former West Virginia commit will take an official visit to UCF this weekend.



** 2027 Trinity DB Allen Evans looked like a strong candidate to end up at Kentucky a few weeks ago. When I spoke with Chris Vaughn he seemed to indicate that UK liked him a lot. Now Alabama, Arkansas, and Cincinnati have sent him new offers. Will be interesting to see how Kentucky fares with Vaughn guys here on out.



** Now, we're still waiting to find out who Kentucky's main point of contact with Vaughn will be from this point forward. He has not yet heard from anyone at Kentucky since Marrow left so it remains to be seen. Will be important with the amount of talent he has in the 2027 and 2028 classes especially.