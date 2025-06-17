** OL Charlie Edgeworth committed to Louisville after visiting both UK and UofL. After doing some digging, the sense is that there is a difference in NIL philosophy. Kentucky is not going to commit much NIL at all, in the big picture, to high school interior offensive linemen. This was similar to the deal with Spike Sowells and NC State a year ago. Because Kentucky has had such a need for (1) portal OL, and (2) high school tackles to develop, high school interior linemen simply cannot be as much of a priority.



** The other kid UofL got, Benjamin Corhei, similar deal. Good player but he's a guy who will likely just be penciled for one spot (center). He has shorter arms but is a solid prospect at that niche spot. Just cannot be an NIL priority for Kentucky given the overall roster project and needs.



** Kentucky hosts 4-star OL Da'Ron Parks for an official visit beginning today, I am told. He's just off Florida State and I believe he has Ohio State coming up soon. Wolford has had a long relationship with him.



** Maybe the most pressing recruitment at the moment in the trenches is OL Jack Fuchs. From everything I've gathered he had a great visit to Kentucky. His father is an assistant offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans. One thing to know is Penn State just hired a guy who coached with Fuchs' father at Kansas. However, I have heard mixed signals on whether this bodes well for Kentucky or for Penn State based on how that time went. Fuchs would be right there at the top of the board with Fuchs.



** 4-star OL Tyreek Jemison is fresh off an official to NC State and Spike Sowells was his host. Not a bad decision at all since Kentucky is recruiting against NC State once again here. Jemison has always expressed a lot of interest in Kentucky. Had a great unofficial and will be returning if his recruitment stays open. Georgia Tech and UNC are two other schools involved. That's kind of tricky because UNC has Belichick, NC State has shown they will prioritize HS interior linemen, and Georgia Tech has Brent Key and he draws OL and other recruits well. Have heard it may come down to whether he wants to be in Atlanta or not.



** Can tell you there is another OL or two committed to other power conference programs who are still very much on the radar and are being kept warm for a couple of good reasons.



** JT Barlow had been planning to officially visit Kentucky over this past weekend but he did not make that trip. Barlow told Cats Illustrated that he will take an official visit to Memphis this coming weekend. Barlow is a safety prospect as is Messiah Tilson, who just committed to the Cats, so it may be a case of not having enough room. Barlow said he has been in contact with several other schools but he hasn't locked in any other officials. He may take more visits during the season as he waits for the right options.



Tilson's lead recruiter was Frank Buffano, who has started to find more recruiting traction in the last couple of years. I'm told that was a team effort but Buffano did a solid job once again as he did with Cam Dooley.



** WR Dallas Dickerson (tack standout, great speed) is a priority for several schools including Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Kentucky. He has now officially visited all three programs. When we reached out to Dickerson this week he told Cats Illustrated that it was awesome and "everything just clicked while I was there." Definitely came out of the visit high on the Cats.



** 2027 Kentucky QB commit DJ Hunter landed an offer from Ole Miss today. He told CI this week that right now he's focused on getting everything situated as he moves to Buford and transfers there to play in Georgia. I did ask him whether he plans to visit Ole Miss now that the Rebels have offered and he did not immediately respond. On the one hand, Hunter has the family history in Kentucky and the Wildcats made an early play for him. He said he believes Bush Hamdan is the guy who can take his game to another level. But UK continues to target other 2027 quarterbacks, possibly to land a second and maybe as an insurance policy, and Ole Miss tends to have a lot of clout with dynamic offensive players because of Kiffin's system so that will be interesting to see.



** One person told me that the staff was a bit surprised to find out that Kentucky hadn't been in more contact with Jack Janda, a tight end from Michigan who committed to Wisconsin. Apparently folks thought that Kentucky was right there in the mix but it turned out the level of communication hadn't been what they thought, in hindsight. Make of that what you will.



** No details on QB Matt Ponatoski's visit yet but remember yesterday we posted that the two-sport angle had finally got to a place where it seemed like it might benefit Kentucky a lot. If they were to land Ponatoski that would be a really big deal because he's got big upside.



** Lots of other recent and expected visitors around this time and we will report whatever we hear as soon as it comes in.