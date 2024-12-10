** Kent State EDGE rusher Kameron Olds reported an offer from Kentucky tonight. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, LSU, and Virginia have all offered Olds in addition to Kentucky. He had 42 tackles, six sacks, and seven TFL on the season as one of the better edge rushers in the MAC.



** In addition to Tulane's Darian Mensah, we have heard of interest in Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter. The question with Mensah is whether the NIL would be right. Apparently there is some real interest from Salter but we aren't saying that's the direction they're moving in right now. Just a name to know.



** Chad Simmons reported that Kentucky is one of the schools in play for Syracuse cornerback Marcellus Barnes. We have since heard there is interest there. Not sure how far along it is but definitely a target at this point.



** There are several interior offensive line options we have heard would be interesting but not all of them in the portal. Just a good reminder that there are a lot more names that are going to come out and when they do we will be in a position to mention things as they happen. But a lot of guys are making decisions behind the scenes.



** UNC center Austin Blaske played the entire season and logged a 66.4 PFF grade. He was at UGA before he went to UNC and played in 15 games there in Athens. He could be an interesting option.



** We're hearing that Western Carolina tackle Derek Simmons is likely to take an official visit to Kentucky. It has since been reported that will be Dec. 16. Working on the date for that but that is a good sign as he's pretty coveted. Climbed up level by level, year by year in college to date. I can tell you that right now it looks like he will not be the only offered portal OT visiting that weekend but more on that later.



** USC WR Kyron Hudson could very well be a player of interest in the portal for Kentucky. He had 38 receptions for 462 yards and three scores this year for the Trojans. Had good games against LSU and UCLA.



** Malachi Coleman is a receiver from Nebraska I heard could be worth paying attention to. He's 6'5 and Kentucky is definitely looking for size on the outside. He was a Rivals100 prospect and the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska coming out (No. 60 overall in the Rivals100) a couple of years ago. However, at this time I think he's just an eval guy, not a top target as of yet. Not sure he is fluid/explosive enough.



** We have also confirmed Kentucky's interest in South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs. PFF gave him a stellar 80.3 grade this season including a 79.9 coverage mark and he was also solid in run support.



** Nevada OT Isaiah World is going into the transfer portal and he is going to be a sought-after player. I would expect Kentucky to be involved but others as well. Locking up a guy or two like that early would help the forecast a lot.