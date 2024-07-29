Alright folks, football is almost here. It's really almost here. The long wait is nearly over. Practices are starting up and we are one month away from the start of the season.



So far players have been going through OTAs (organized team activities) and 7 on 7s. It's not the same as practice and there are strict limitations on what's allowed and what's not but I have heard a few things.



** Freshman cornerback Terhyon Nichols has looked like a good player so far in that early preseason work. He's not the biggest guy but he has the right mentality and skillset to be an impact player down the road. We'll see how he develops.



** Freshman linebacker Antwan Smith probably has some work to do in the S&C program before he's ready to make a big impact in live game action but another first-year player I've heard some good things about and will be paying attention to. Devin Smith is another first year linebacker who I'll be paying attention to. Not saying any of these guys are going to get x-number of snaps this season but names to remember.



** DJ Waller has not been a disappointment. One person I spoke with said he looks fantastic so far. Wouldn't be surprised if he's one of the best players on the defense his year. Really like the situation at cornerback going into this season, the front line players and better depth than they have had.



** One person has told me this might be the most talented roster top to bottom that Stoops has had at Kentucky. Does that mean it will be his best or most complete team? No, it doesn't. But having a lot of talent is a good thing. This person made it seem like the big variable is quarterback. No knocks on Brock Vandagriff expressed, but it was in the context of, this guy has a lot of talent around him, now let's see what he does with it.



** Kentucky is "mostly" done with recruiting 2025 high school players. The class does not have a lot of holes. They've hit their needs at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and probably defensive line. I believe they will definitely take:



-- A tight end prospect, probably Mikkel Skinner

-- An offensive line prospect who can play both center and/or guard

-- Maybe a defensive back



Could be other additions but those are the three main areas.



** Now the NCAA is moving towards allowing 105 scholarships for football. This will have a huge ripple effect that is difficult to predict.



PROS: Kentucky gets more players. More shots at guys who could be breakout stars. Kentucky won't run into huge number issues when it comes to practice bodies, scout teams, etc. The portal is going to pop off a lot more. You're going to have some highly-ranked freshmen at other schools working on the scout team and looking to transfer pretty quickly. It makes the portal a much better option for Kentucky trying to get players from those helmet brands, especially.



CONS: Other schools get more players. Ohio State is going to probably take a lot more high school recruits from Ohio and the region. Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, etc., too.



My opinion is the 105 limit has a more immediate positive effect for Kentucky in the portal. Maintaining quality depth is going to require a detailed and robust college scouting operation that keeps track of guys elsewhere closely throughout the season because you're going to lose a lot more players, too, you'd assume.



** There's a real chance that Montavin Quisenberry eventually becomes a part of Kentucky's 2025 class. I haven't spoken to him about that possibility and it would require a flip, but if this limit goes into effect next season or before then, he would be a clear and obvious add.



** Still hearing Kentucky has the best shot to land Cincinnati WR/TE commit Mikkel Skinner. He has not announced a flip yet coming out of the visit but I'd still have a FutureCast in if I could log one. He was originally around 200 pounds and thought of as a wide receiver. Now 6'4, 225ish, he's a great hybrid option at tight end. If he commits, I would expect him to probably be the only tight end prospect Kentucky adds this year. He got bigger and kept the same speed over the last year or so, and that has led to increased attention.



** Kentucky seems to be serious, all of a sudden, about Ohio OL Jayden Clark. He's someone they have liked for a long time but he was coming off an injury. I'm told he's 100% cleared and recovered. That doesn't mean he has tape out there, but it probably makes the coaches feel better to be under the impression that health is not a concern. He can play center or guard or maybe even right tackle, he's tall enough and big enough with the right body to check boxes for those spots. Comparing Clark to Sowells, there's no question Sowells is a really good pure center prospect. He's not the tallest guy but is a wide body with a good wing span. Clark has the injury return question on the surface and it's an "obvious" center but can be cross-trained for multiple positions and they like him when healthy.



** Confirming that it seems like UK's still in good standing with 4-star corner commit Andrew Purcell. Visiting Auburn doesn't make you feel great but the fact of the visit aside, I have been struck at how adamant folks have been that they seem to be in good shape with him. Auburn apparently also wanted Martels Carter Jr to go down there for their Big Cat Weekend but he didn't and is locked in with UK.



** UK will clearly hit the portal again hard in the offseason. What I know right now:



-- They're going to hammer the portal for offensive linemen. Losing their starting RT, LT, and C. There are backups and you hope those guys develop and maybe even get some opportunities to prove themselves in meaningful game action for next year, but the OL depth-building project has been a longstanding work in progress and they are not beyond needing the portal. I'd expect a couple of guys, at least one tackle and perhaps a center pending the development of their backup options there this year.



-- Expect them to target a real difference-maker at receiver. We don't know yet what Barion Brown, Dane Key, and Ja'Mori Maclin are going to be doing after this season. I've been under the impression that barring something totally unforeseen, Brown is gone after this year. There have been other players to leave after junior seasons in spite of not having early round draft slots. Barion obviously will want that great draft position but I will be very surprised if he's back for a senior season. Dane Key could leave if he has a breakout junior year and Maclin's decision after this year will have a big impact as well. They will return Anthony Brown-Stephens and Hardley Gilmore, two guys they feel good about long-term, but if two of those first three guys are gone this becomes a pressing need. What you really don't want is to lose two guys early from the same room, that's something Kirby Smart talked about at SEC Media Days.



-- If Hairston leaves after this year you could see them look to add another corner from the portal and a ready-to-play guy but I think the hope is the depth there is better enough and young guys develop enough that it isn't a huge concern if someone leaves. It's possible they could add someone who can play middle linebacker since both D'Eryk Jackson and Jamon Dumas-Johnson could be gone after this year.