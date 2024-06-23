ADVERTISEMENT

Currently predicting Kentucky to land these players:







These are the six guys I feel best about Kentucky's chances with, but admittedly there are a couple of higher-ranked guys I don't have a ton of information on.

Guys I am working on learning more about: LB Christian Gass, WR Samari Reed, WR Dejerrian Miller, DT Kalen Edwards, LB Jaiden Braker.

My understanding going into recent visits was that UK was not in the lead for any of those players but each situation had its own intrigue and if a couple of things broke their way they could be the landing spot.

Feeling more confident in UK's standing with Sowells than I was a couple of weeks ago.

Pretty high confidence on everybody here.

Tennessee OL Jason Ekperuoh visited over the weekend. Really big guy. Would do well for himself to fine tune his body. Don't think UK is tapping out there but more of a monitor situation than something they are aggressively pursuing right now. They also moved beyond Jayden Clark from Ohio who is coming off a major injury and has since postponed his planned decision date.

Safety Noah King got a pick for UK on another site but I do not believe he has moved into the take column at this point. Not ruling him out, but similar to Ekperuoh, someone to monitor and keep in mind.

As for OSU offering Bowman, he is solid and has reiterated that to us.
 
