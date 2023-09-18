Hello HOB… Back over at Kroger Field for Mark Stoops’ Monday press conference. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes on the Cats as they prepare to enter SEC play against Vanderbilt. Stoops will be speaking at Noon ET…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Stoops says film reviewed similar feelings he had after Saturday’s game. Some good things, but again, a “broken record” of things that need cleaned up and fixed. Going over a long list of mistakes that wrecked the drives where they did not score. You can’t overlook the good things, though, and let the frustration take over.



* We’re very close. A lot of “what ifs” on a lot of possessions. But that’s the nature of football.



* Good that both sides were efficient on third downs.



* Vandy is coming off an extremely tough loss on the road at UNLV. Had an opportunity to win that game. Lose on a last-second FG. He knows the VU staff will have them ready to play. Being on the road, we have to be a lot better in a lot of areas.



* Not sure about Kenneth Horsey’s status yet.



* Vandy QB Swann is a “heckuva” player. They’re throwing the ball a lot better than they have in the past. Last year, the wild card was the QB run game. May not have to deal with that as much, but Swann is a lot more dangerous throwing the ball. Dores also have some playmakers at WR.



* Ray Davis is very mature player. Thinks he’ll handle going back to Vanderbilt well.



* On center issues… Have to continue to work at it, both the snaps and handling movement up front. We know there are issues. But also saw the Miami Dolphins have snap issues last night, too. You can overcome it, but you can’t make a habit of it. Gotta look at all your options.



* Thinks the team understands how much more things pick up when you get into SEC play. But it is different. It’s important to approach it the right way. Not sure how this particular team will handle itself on the road yet.



* On what he knows about the team after three games that maybe he didn’t know before…. Stoops isn’t sure how to define it, but he knows the team is working hard and takes coaching well. When you have great work ethic and are coachable, you have a chance. Sometimes after 3 games, you are what you are, but Stoops thinks they have a lot of room for growth.



* On moving Deone Walker around and using him in a 2-point stance at times… Can get creative with him and some other guys on D. Different ways to get mismatches and create opportunities.



* On the soph WRs… You don’t want to put it all on them, but there’s been a lot of hype put on them going back to spring and summer. Just because you had success as a freshmen doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy after that. Have to keep growing, developing. They’ve talked to them about the importance of continuing to grind. (Like most every other spot on the team.)



* On OC Liam Coen being in the box last game instead of on the field… Last week, that was the best situation for him and his health. We’ll have to see about what he wants to do moving forward. When he was a coordinator, the vision was great being up top. Did that early in his career. But that was just being a secondary coach and not in charge of the whole defense. Then he moved down to the field, and the vision wasn’t as good, but the interaction was better. Players get used to seeing you and you being in charge on the sideline. Bottom line is it will be what’s best for his health.



* Really nice game from CB Maxwell Hairston. Very good in run support, some nice open-field tackles, and some critical passes defended.



* Vandy stadium is currently under renovation. A lot of construction still going on right now. Stoops says it needs to be addressed with the team. Don’t want them distracted by it.



* TE Josh Kattus is a “we’ll see” situation after going back to the locker room during the Akron game. Stoops says they’ll try to update his status later this week.



* Game time set for UK-FLA. Unfortunately, no night game. The awful Noon kickoff slot.



