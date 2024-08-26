Stoops Monday Press Luncheon Notes - So. Miss Week *****

Good morning, HOB. Welcome to the first edition of the Mark Stoops Monday press luncheon notes for the 2024 season. We’ll be speaking to the UK boss at Noon ET today for all the latest news on the Cats as they prepare to face Southern Miss in the season opener. We should have the first two-deep depth chart of the season coming around 11:30-ish. Stay tuned…



MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Nice walking into the office on Monday morning and it officially being game week. Gets asked repeatedly in the offseason if he’s ready for the season, and the answer is always no, but on when this Monday hits, he’s ready.



* Offensively, a lot of changes going into this season. Five or six guys in important roles who haven’t been through this routine at UK yet. Players have to learn the routine and rhythm they have here. Defensively, a lot of guys who have been there, done that.



* Southern Miss showed some signs and flashes last year. With so many transfers these days, you’re not sure exactly what you’re going to get. Have to be prepared for anything. Nothing ever goes as smooth as you hope in the opening game. Have to be ready to adapt.



* On the new lighting system at Kroger Field… Hopes it helps the environment and recruiting, things like that. They’ve been in the stadium a couple of times, but even since then some bells and whistles have been added.



* OL Courtland Ford is not available Week 1. He could miss some extended time.



* OC Bush Hamdan will be up in the press box during games. Thinks he can see things better and make adjustments quicker from upstairs.



* Stoops says one mistake that teams/players can make in openers is trying to do too much. Preaching about that going into this game.



* Patterson has been very good in camp. Very close to DSK on that RB depth chart.



* Still curious about how CFB’s new 2-minute warning will affect games.



* On the OL progress thru camp… Like that group. Feel like we’re improving. Want to continue to build depth, bring young guys along, because you know it will be needed at some point this season. Wood and Selm really working hard, getting better. Pleased with the transfers. You can feel the presence and physicality of the new guys they’ve added.



* Cutter Boley has been really consistent this fall. Pleased with their backup QB situation.



* WR Brandon White has a minor injury he’s dealt with for a week or so.



* On the kicking game… A lot of confidence in Raynor, but noted newcomer Kauwe has an huge leg. He has attempted three 60-yarders in live action and hit them all in camp. Pleased with both snappers in camp. Consistent.



* The ORs listed in secondary are all guys they feel good about mixing and matching. Any of them could be starters at a given time. Noted hat DJ Waller has not quite been 100% for a week or so.



* On fans’ excitement for the season… The team can feel it. We want to go deliver. I feel a deep obligation to put a team out there they can be proud of.



* Talk a lot with young players about being ready to contribute on special teams. If you can’t do little things, you can’t do big things. Have to keep yourself ready by coming up big on ST.



* On the TEs group… Hoping Kattus is fully healthy and ready to go. Eager to see those guys play. Good depth. Freshman Willie Rodriguez has shown some nice things in practice



