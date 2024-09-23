Hello HOB. We’ll have Kentucky HC Mark Stoops joining us at Noon ET today to offer his first thoughts on this week’s matchup with Ole Miss. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Likes the progress they made this past week. A great challenge this week in going down to Ole Miss. No. 1 offense in the country at 670 ypg. Really amazing, eye-popping statistics. Lane Kiffin and the whole offensive staff have done a great job. Defensively, they’ve been dialed in. Some big bodies up front. Nolan is special, a first-round guy. They’ve built an unbelievable football team.



* On Ole Miss tempo… Creates a lot of stress, especially with he balance they have and ability to throw the RPOs at you. Well-designed play-action and deception. They put pressure on you every play.



* On QB Jaxson Dart… Not sure why people don’t talk about him as much as other guys across the country. Another guy who should be standing there at the Heisman ceremony that UK will face this year.



* On run game when Chip Trayanum is able to return… Haven’t seen it with the practice reps yet, but we’ll see about it when he does. Still doesn’t have the strength in that hand and wrist to grip the football yet and be 100%



* OL Daveren Rayner, who did not play vs. Ohio but had played in the first three games, may end up redshirting. Just needs more size and strength to be his best. Brown and Godfrey now elevated at that MLB spot on depth chart.



* Dylan Ray has progressed on the OL. More comfortable inside at guard than tackle. Has been reliable there. More cohesiveness with him there.



* On Wimsatt’s play last week… Nice thing about that situation, he can also throw the ball pretty well. Is not just a “Wildcat” QB. Gives us some variety.



* On edge rusher Soles… Explosive, real ability to rush the passer. We need that.



* On simulating what Ole Miss does with tempo… Have been working on it for quite some time, but it’s very difficult to simulate the extreme pace they use.



* On facing tougher competition so far than Ole Miss has… Doesn’t really matter. They’ve been able to work on themselves a lot more.



* Stoops acknowledges they have to keep improving in the pass game. “We cannot be one-dimensional.”



* Some QBs would let the lack of time frustrate them, but BVG has not. Stoops says he’s really impressed by how he’s handled himself and kept competing.



* UK offense is creating most of its explosive plays with the intermediate stuff, Stoops says. A lot of teams being careful to take the deep stuff away from Barion, but there’s been plays at the intermediate level that turn into explosives because of it.



* When told people are glad to see him embracing analytics and going for it on 4th down more, Stoops laughs and says “Yeah, how’d that work out for me?” Still upset with a couple of those situations in the Ohio game. Thinks one of them cost the defense a shutout.



******



UPDATED UK DEPTH CHART:



