MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Stoops starts by sharing his respects for Lonny Demaree, says he’ll miss seeing that Browns gear at the press conferences and hearing his phone ringer come up while he’s talking to us.



* Auburn is a very good football team, Stoops says, but turnovers have really hurt them.



* Stoops looking at some things they can do different in preparation leading up to the game, pregame routine.



* On the deep throws by Florida last game… Some defensive mistakes, some great throws. You have to give credit where it’s due for DJ Lagway.



* On not being able to score 21 in SEC play… Have to finish drives. There’s no excuse for not getting in on third and short and fourth and short. If we get those in the end zone in some of these games, it’s not as big a talking point.



* Stoops reiterates he doesn’t get involved with playcalling. But they did ask him on the one from the 3, and he said pound it in there, “Let’s not out-think this.” Told them they had four downs to get it.



* Asked if Chip Trayanum can help them in those short situations near the goal line, Stoops says yes, but also notes he’d probably get ripped if he fumbled one of those from dealing with his hand issues.



* On message to the critics right now… Can’t bother myself with outside noise right now. Zero. You can face a bad day and tough times with a good attitude. We’ll go back to work. Won’t flinch.



* On the offensive struggles and whether they’ll shake things up at all… We’ll look at all options at what gives us a chance to move the ball and win.



* On Barion Brown’s ups and downs…. He’s a guy that means well, who has improved, who has worked really hard. Eventually, it’s going to pay off for him if he keeps doing that.



* On accountability for the players…. Liked that they played a clean game and cut down their penalties last week while playing in a hostile environment. Thinks that’s an example of being accountable.



* Auburn’s WRs are really talented and will challenge our secondary. You see more of a comfort level at QB now where there seemed to be some instability earlier. Thorne looks like he’s settling in. Had every opportunity to beat a very good Missouri team on the road. You can see it coming with him.



* On Wood’s play at OT… Pleased with him and his development.



* Asked about morale in the locker room… We’ll be fine. It’s a tough league, a tough business, and our guys understand that.



* Again on Florida’s deep shot plays… There are problems within the scheme where people can play it better.



* On what Cutter Boley can take from the two drives he got… Can learn a lot. Told him I’m sorry to throw you into that bad situation, but he needed it, and he’s not a fragile kid. He ripped some balls, no doubt about his arm, but has to slow down a little bit.



* Asked about the officiating and spots on the failed drive inside the 5…. Shrugs. You can tell what he feels about it, but he’s not going to say much. Adds that when he elaborates on stuff like this, he gets himself in trouble.



* On his relationship with Hugh Freeze… Knows him fairly well, maybe not as close as some of the other guys in the league, but likes him. Very good play-caller. Again, he has assembled some weapons there. They can create some explosives.



* On BVG’s play based on film review… There were times he didn’t get the help he needed, some times when he was sped up and didn’t throw with the accuracy he needed. But noted we did protect a little better.



* Asked if there’s a message to the players and fans about defending home field in this last SEC home game…. There’s pressure to play well everywhere, but it’s important to go play well this week.



* On the missed XP…. Snap wasn’t great. Tried another snapper on the next one, looking for some stability there.



* On Barion Brown returning punts… A lot of things come into play, but it’s still a consideration because of how dynamic he is.



* On importance for the program to finish strong this season… Focused on this game, but it is important. Not many programs who have gone to 8 bowl games in a row, even in this conference, so it’s important to keep that going.



* Emphasizing to the team that they’re not far off. The score got out of hand Saturday, but they’re sitting in a 1-2 score game with a chance if they execute and finish some drives.



* Getting thin and banged up… May have to adjust some of the good-on-good and physicality they’re doing early in the week, back off a bit.



* On Wilcox… He should be good to go, and he’ll continue to get carries. We need to get him the ball, need to continue to bring him along… in all areas.



* On Oklahoma and Texas coming into the league and seeing how hard it is… It’s ridiculous, he says, but it’s only going to get harder. And some of those guys are crying from the yacht.



