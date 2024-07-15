ADVERTISEMENT

FutureCast is going in for NC State.

That is what the temp check turned up this morning.

Kentucky was at a deficit dating back to when Yenser was the OL coach and they did mount a good push but the sense is he probably ends up elsewhere.

Cats will likely pursue another center.
 
