** On UGAs first drive a three-man front got to Carson Beck. Tre'vonn Rybka got to Carson Beck and forced him to throw it away out of bounds.



** But then Kentucky committed two penalties on the ensuing punt: Holding and unsportsmanlike contact. Nasir Addison for the holding, Kendrick Gilbert on unsportsmanlike.



** Starting at the 1-yard line is a worst-case scenario for Kentucky after last week against this defense no less. Nice execution on the QB sneak to power ahead to the five-yard line but still a tough scenario.



** Vandagriff did a great job of feeling the pressure and getting out of the pocket to scramble for 17. The pressure was on the right side but Sumo-Karngbaye got a block on the blitzing safety to give Vandagriff a seam.



** UK tried to run a play quickly on 3rd and 2 but the play was blown dead so UGA would have a chance to substitute.



** UGA was flagged for defensive holding in the secondary on a 3rd and short play to keep the drive alive. So Kentucky has done a great job of getting out from its own endzone.



** You saw the conservative gameplan with an inside run on 2nd and 11. DSK has proven he can get some tough yards inside but that leads to 3rd and 8.



** Tremendous timing and execution on a long out to Dane Key to convert that 3rd and 8 against Malaki Starks, one of the nation's top defensive players.



** UK couldn't protect Vandagriff long enough for receivers to get open on another 3rd and long in UGA territory. Dylan Ray makes a very good play to drop on the fumble when BVG loses it.



** Overall a great first drive to get out from the 1 yard line and flip field position.



** Zion Childress had a strong start to the game tackling Etienne behind the LOS deep in UGA territory to start their second drive. He's a very active player who can make stops in space.



** There was a low snap on 3rd and 15 and that forced Beck to throw it away. Deone Walker got a paw on the throw. So overall this was a great start to the game by Kentucky. Nothing for Carson Beck on the first two drives, offense and defense showing some confidence.



** To start the next drive Vandagriff rifled one outside to Barion Brown who made a nice catch, running a purposeful route.



** DSK runs hard on first down but ... flag. Ouch. Personal foul facemask against Jordan Dingle. It should have been offsetting penalties because Malaki Starks ripped off DSK's helmet.



** They follow a short completion to Maclin with an attempt to Brown, who had to jump but he bobbled it.



** Raynor nailed a 55 yard field goal. He may have a shot at the next level as a proven 90% college kicker with that kind of range.



** Has to be a shot of confidence for the team to go head to head with Georgia in the first quarter and also know South Carolina took LSU to the wire.



** Kentucky's defense did not jump on 4th and 1. UGA probably saw them jump last week on the long count. Fortunately on the punt the ball bounced into the endzone instead of being downed near the goal line again.



** Great third down throw to Dane Key for a first down on 3rd and short. UK has to be excellent on 3rd down in this game and to this point BVG was that. UGA got them on 3rd and seven with a big hit on DSK. Thought UGA's defense came out with a lot of fire that drive. ABS took a big shot on a run attempt.



** UK's defense has three strong stops to start the game and UGA begins at their 22 with 11:28 to go in the 2Q.



** Dominic Lovett made a huge play for UGA on 3rd down. Jordan Lovett tipped a pass on 3rd down but Lovett made a tremendous grab. That would have been a fourth straight stop by the defense. That's a play that you really need to go the other way. Not everything had gone UK's way to this point. Barion had a drop and refs missed an offsetting facemask. But a tough break.



** Zion Childress is having himself a day. The ball popped into his hands on 3rd down. The review was obviously a pivotal moment in the game. A lot of folks believed that it was correctly overturned. I am not so sure myself. Obviously a huge call. UK has played extremely well considering not every break went their way.



** UK's next drive is extended for roughing the passer. Thought BVG could have thrown a screen pass to Barion for a big play opportunity. That was a questionable call against UGA but right on the heels of a tough overturn.



** UK tried to take a shot deep but Farrier made a tremendous throw tip toeing the sideline. Great protection by Kentucky on that play. UGA was flagged for a personal foul hands to the face.



** Vandagriff made a great play to elude pressure in the backfield and sprint for a first down in the middle of the field. Everybody is blocking with pride from the OL to the backs, tight ends, and receivers.



** BVG took a sack on the next play. UGA shifted before the snap and it created a situation for UK's offensive line.



** Kattus struggled blocking two plays in a row and the sack/fumble was disastrous. BVG has to have better pocket presence than those two plays but the blocking collapsed as well. It looked like UGA had a fumble on the first play of their next drive as well but it was an incompletion.



** D'Eryk Jackson almost had an interception on a 3rd and 3 pass attempt by Georgia. UGA has to settle for a field goal. To this point, probably Kentucky's best half of defensive football since holding Mizzou without a first down in the second half of that 2018 game.



** Kentucky picked up an important third down conversion with less than 3 minutes to play with a 12-yard DSK run. That put them near midfield so you start to think about scoring and less about giving UGA the ball back.



** DSK fumbled on the next play but Dingle picked it up. Kentucky has to be a lot more secure with the ball.



** Vandagriff had a tough run on 3rd and short to pick up another first down. There was a free timeout of sorts with a UGA player injured on the play. Demie has a tough run to get the ball down closer to the red zone but that drains the clock down to 13 seconds and UK has to burn its second timeout.



** Looks like the refs missed a helmet to helmet hit on that DSK run and Stoops was not happy about it. Interesting situation for UK with nine seconds to go and no timeouts.



** Interesting decision to kick the FG with 9 seconds left. But I agree with it. On a field that short against that opponent and, crucially, no timeouts, bad is probably more likely to happen than good.



** You have to be impressed with Kentucky's performance in the first half. Kirby Smart said Kentucky's defensive line has been a bear. Kentucky's ability to slow the run game down so much with those massive guys up front was a huge part of the game. That was UGA's worst offensive half since 2009. Only three first downs for the Dawgs.



** Kentucky came out and ran the ball effectively out of the locker room. They missed a shot on 2nd and 8 which made it tough to continue the drive but Raynor booted through his third FG of the game, this time from 40 yards out.



** Carson Beck took a shot deep on 1st down with Deone Walker chasing him in the backfield. It was a rare misfire from the UGA quarterback. They hit on a deep throw for 34 yards on the very next play. Beck took a huge hit on that play.



** Beck hit Dillon Bell on a beautiful throw for 20 yards to move the sticks after UK had them backed up to 2nd and 20 after a Childress TFL on a screen and then a false start penalty. UGA definitely opened it up a lot to start the second half. On 3rd down, a beautiful throw down the sideline beats Maxwell Hairston.



** Ty Bryant got into the backfield and made a great TFL to make it 3rd and 9 at the 12-yard line. From there UGA has to settle for a field goal.



** Big drive for Kentucky here leading 9-6 but UGA making some headway last drive. Kentucky On 3rd and 4, Kentucky empties the backfield and ends up throwing over the middle but it's a great pass breakup. Relatively short punt gives Georgia the ball at its own 32 yard line.



** On UGA's next drive they continued working the ball to the perimeter where they were having more success than up the middle. They score a touchdown on a strong inside run from Branson Robinson with Beck working under center. Georgia's first lead of the game, 13-9 with 12:20 remaining in the fourth.



** Nice opening to the drive with BVG dumping one off to DSK for a first down. Then DSK has a nice run for about six on the next first down play.



** BVG takes a shot deep but it's way overthrown. If a better thrown, maybe pass interference. But on the next play Barion Brown makes a nice play in the open field to run for a first down and a nice gain into UGA territory. UK has probably had the nation's most improved OL from Week 2 to 3 -- you'd have to imagine.



** Big 3rd and 1 play at the UGA 36 and the read goes to DSK for a first down. Very physical inside running by Kentucky.



** UGA has a tackle for loss and then UK attempts a throw back to the other side of the field that's batted down. That puts them in 3rd and 10, not a good situation to be in. UK throws in front of the sticks but Maclin doesn't continue the route. Seemed like he heard footsteps. You can't have that happen in the fourth quarter of a game like this. But the ball could have been thrown better by BVG.



** UGA had a big return on the ensuing kickoff but it went back for holding. That was big for field position.