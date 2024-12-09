ADVERTISEMENT

Football Portal Notebook

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,006
237,678
113
39
www.rivals.com
** Elon EDGE defender Cazeem Moore confirms that interest from Kentucky has been ongoing but he does not yet know if he is going to take a visit yet. Memphis, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Virginia, USF, Coastal, Oklahoma State, and San Diego State are the other schools that have offered. He tells CI that he has some visits on the books but Kentucky is TBD. So someone to know about but still work to do unless it's farther along.

** UK has had some interest in Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah. However, I think the asking price is going to be very high. Kentucky has a much improved NIL situation but you have to keep in mind, they have a lot of starters they have to bring in. Makes you wonder if they are going to be in a position to get a top dollar quarterback.

** I mentioned an OL I felt like they have a great shot with. Here's what I can tell you. Three year full-time Division I starter with a strong record in pass protection. I don't think anything is going to happen for the next few days on that but I will keep you posted.

** Alabama OL and former UK target Naquil Betrand has gone into the portal. As with Miles McVay, also transferring from Bama, I am not expecting Kentucky to be involved. Keep in mind the priority is going to be guys who have played and guys who are athletic. If you're a prospect at a big brand school that might be a fourth take, but you need proven track records at this point.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mjdotson, 80 Proof, JDHoss and 12 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting Couple of portal OL notes

Replies
93
Views
4K
The House of Blue
BigBlueIdiot56
BigBlueIdiot56
JRowland

Football Few portal notes

Replies
55
Views
3K
The House of Blue
HHKAT
H
JRowland

What are Kentucky's portal needs?

Replies
69
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Bassworship
Bassworship
JRowland

Football The Conversation Right Now

Replies
108
Views
9K
The House of Blue
Battle_Cat
Battle_Cat
JRowland

Football INSIDER NOTES

Replies
207
Views
11K
The House of Blue
yoshukai
yoshukai
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back