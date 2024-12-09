** Elon EDGE defender Cazeem Moore confirms that interest from Kentucky has been ongoing but he does not yet know if he is going to take a visit yet. Memphis, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Virginia, USF, Coastal, Oklahoma State, and San Diego State are the other schools that have offered. He tells CI that he has some visits on the books but Kentucky is TBD. So someone to know about but still work to do unless it's farther along.



** UK has had some interest in Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah. However, I think the asking price is going to be very high. Kentucky has a much improved NIL situation but you have to keep in mind, they have a lot of starters they have to bring in. Makes you wonder if they are going to be in a position to get a top dollar quarterback.



** I mentioned an OL I felt like they have a great shot with. Here's what I can tell you. Three year full-time Division I starter with a strong record in pass protection. I don't think anything is going to happen for the next few days on that but I will keep you posted.



** Alabama OL and former UK target Naquil Betrand has gone into the portal. As with Miles McVay, also transferring from Bama, I am not expecting Kentucky to be involved. Keep in mind the priority is going to be guys who have played and guys who are athletic. If you're a prospect at a big brand school that might be a fourth take, but you need proven track records at this point.