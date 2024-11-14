



MARK POPE Q&A:



* Proud of what we accomplished vs. Duke, but we also have a laundry list of things to get better at. Back to work. Would like to continue to grow on the glass. That remains a big focus for us. Offensively, would like us to be paying closer attention to how we’re being guarded and how to respond as if it’s second nature.



* On interior defense, rim protection against Duke… There was a lot of ball handler, downhill, off two feet action. Duke was really good at that. They’re different from us, but the cadence of the way they play is similar to how we play. There was some “pick your poison” situations at times. We were maybe overly conscious of our pick and roll defense. Needed to shore up our ball-screen coverage.



* On Jaxson Robinson’s rough night… He made some huge defensive plays down the stretch, and he was responsible for giving up 2 points the entire game. I was really proud of him. He was important, carried a lot of water for us. On the offensive side, he’s going to be the headliner on every scout, so he’s got to keep working on that, but sometimes that also opens a lot of opportunities for teammates.



* Likewise, Koby Brea made some big-time plays, good job vs. Knueppel. Got some good stuff on film for what he did well, where he needs to grow. Think he has more in his tank on the defensive end of the floor.



* On Brandon Garrison… Loved his energy on the floor. We’ve been trying to figure out his pace in this system, how they perform with rotational length, early minutes vs. late minutes. Stuff like that. Better vibe with that after this game. He made some massive energy plays in the 2nd half.



* Asked about the conditioning vs. Duke… Massive improvement. Better than first two games where he had some questions about the length of time some guys were on the floor. We’re wanting to come after people in waves and just wear them down.



* On confidence after a win like this… Hopefully it’s always growing. I talk a lot about humility and curiosity a lot. I want them to be eager for the next game, trying to get better the next time out. This is a race to see how fast we can grow and become a great team.



* Guys came into the locker room at halftime with a good sense of what was going on and what needed to happen. Really knew the fixes we had to make before I mentioned them. We’re not a team that gives up 46 points in a half. They knew that.



* Asked about his new signees, Pope says: Acaden Lewis… Floor general supreme. Universally liked. Kid who really wanted to be here. Went from shopping himself around early in the process to being one of the most sought-after guys out there. Jasper Johnson… Dangerous gravity guy. Can really, really score the ball. Malachi Moreno… Elite passing big man, maybe the best center in HS basketball. A great human being, how he’s reached out to people in his community with special needs, some people who don’t have much at all. Three terrific players in this class so far. Best thing about these three guys, they have an emotional response when they pull on a Kentucky T-shirt.



* On deciding between HS guys and portal guys for next year… There’s a balance you have to find. Recruiting is about fit.



* I want the guys that leave here feeling the same way about Kentucky as I do.



* On not relying not he 3 as much in the second half against Duke, getting downhill and into the paint more… We’re going to shoot the ball whether we make them or miss them. It’s an integral part of the way we play. And you can get a lot out of hitting the offensive glass. We had a lot of offensive frustration during the course of the game, but we never let it affect our thrust. That’s due to our emotional resilience. Our goal is for the opponent to not be able to take a breath for 40 minutes.