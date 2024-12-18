



KENTUCKY HC MARK POPE Q&A:



* Big focus this week is wrapping up finals strong. All the things that finals require, this is a needed mental break for them re: basketball. Intersting group in terms of academics with so many grad guys, but ultimately, everyone is here for an opportunity to learn and grow and better themselves outside of basketball. Even if you go on to play pro basketball, a great career is around 10 years. That leaves a lot of time for other cool stuff and living a great life. Want them to take that seriously. Thankful to have a "legendary" director of academics for athletes in Michael Stone. He's been a gift to generation after generation of student-athletes to come through UK. Demanding guy, has relationships with every professor on campus. I would be worried for any student athlete who came to UK and wasn't serious about their academics. We have people who would make that difficult.



* Ohio State is a terrific team. Shoots it well from the arc. Plays fast, plays hard. A couple of games they'd like to have back, just like most of us.



* On 3-pointers... We're still not getting enough. Some people say there are too many 3s in today's game, but the 3-point shot is what's allowing the beautiful cutting you see in today's game. Teams have to defend more space. Beauty of the game is coming back because of it. The game gets ugly and gruesome when it all gets backed inside the 3-point line. It's been a real win for CBB, especially when we moved it back a bit.



* Has learned over the years that these trips (like NYC) can't be all basketball. Clinical psychologists at BYU helped him understand that his teams couldn't be in that intensity mode 24/7. You have to have other things to do. They'll do some fun things while they're in the Big Apple.



* Thinks there is a healthy balance between intensity and respect in the UK/UofL rivalry now.



* Lamont's feeling good. Want him as close to 100% as possible, so gave him yesterday off from contact situations. Kerr getting better, too, already doing some conditioning drills.



* On the controversy re: standing up/sitting down at Rupp Arena... "Tell me about it. This sounds scandalous." LOL. After being told what's going on, Pope says he just hopes everyone comes to Rupp Arena and has an incredible experience. It's important to everyone alive that it's a great experience that they will never forget. We've got to make sure that tradition continues. "I'll dig into those details and see if we can do better."



* We are breaking camp after this game... If we win, Pope jokes.