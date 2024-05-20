Mentioned him in the War Room posted yesterday but confirming now that the 6'7 offensive tackle from Ohio will be unofficially visiting UK on 6/21. It's an unofficial but I know there's serious interest. At this point they have a lot of offensive line targets so they have the luxury of evaluating pretty slowly, and the fact that they like him but are bringing him in on an unofficial first tells me they have some confidence in how they will finish out the line class.Atkins is officially visiting Arizona State at the end of this month. Then Virginia Tech and Minnesota officials are in June.It will be interesting to see if he holds off a commitment after those officials long enough to take that unofficial visit to UK. If he goes through with that trip you would imagine his interest in Kentucky is extremely high.