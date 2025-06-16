We mentioned before that Archbishop Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski had a very high interest level in Kentucky when he visited this spring. At the time Alabama and Oregon were not as involved as they had become.Ponatoski has UK in his top four and I can confirm he is supposed to be visiting again.Probably the top QB on the board along with Oscar Rios, who has also visited.Wants to play both sports in college and it seems like UK is giving him a good opportunity to do that. The football side of the recruitment has been strong and I think the baseball side has come along to a point where the two-sport angle at Kentucky is a definite asset in their pursuit of Ponatoski.Have also heard that there are some influential folks up that way who would love to see him at Kentucky.And, if he were to commit before his senior season, I'm hearing the NIL piece could be VERY strong for him.