ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Note on QB Matt Ponatoski

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,568
244,665
113
40
www.rivals.com
We mentioned before that Archbishop Moeller quarterback Matt Ponatoski had a very high interest level in Kentucky when he visited this spring. At the time Alabama and Oregon were not as involved as they had become.

Ponatoski has UK in his top four and I can confirm he is supposed to be visiting again.

Probably the top QB on the board along with Oscar Rios, who has also visited.

Wants to play both sports in college and it seems like UK is giving him a good opportunity to do that. The football side of the recruitment has been strong and I think the baseball side has come along to a point where the two-sport angle at Kentucky is a definite asset in their pursuit of Ponatoski.

Have also heard that there are some influential folks up that way who would love to see him at Kentucky.

And, if he were to commit before his senior season, I'm hearing the NIL piece could be VERY strong for him.

 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: jimmy cowboy, Ky grandpa, mjdotson and 34 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting 2026 QB recruiting update

Replies
0
Views
492
The House of Blue
JRowland
JRowland
H

Finalist for major QB prospect Matt Ponatoski

Replies
0
Views
199
The Radar - Basketball Recruiting Forum
hotepare
H
JRowland

FB Recruiting Two-sport star & 4-star QB Matt Ponatoski talks UK, recruiting

Replies
12
Views
2K
The House of Blue
mjdotson
mjdotson
JRowland

FB Recruiting Cats offer 2027 QB Logan Flaherty

Replies
1
Views
424
The House of Blue
Catbare
Catbare
JRowland

Football Post-spring assessment

Replies
110
Views
6K
The House of Blue
3 Putts
3
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back