NCAA Lexington Super Regional Press Conference Notes *****

* OSU HC Mitch Canham on turning their season around and improving on the road after some struggles early on… Started playing to win. We’re playing not to lose for a long stretch, not aggressive enough. Also found ways to loosen up the guys and have more fun. You have to do that when you’re on the road.* Canham on getting acclimated to the stadium, surroundings at KPP… Just got here, so haven’t had a long look at it yet. He did note that the wind was whipping out to RF pretty good today, so he thinks star 2B Travis Bazzana is going to enjoy batting practice today and seeing how the ball travels… He did add, however, that he noticed Kentucky does a little bit of everything well, so he thinks the Beavers will have to play a little bit like the Cats.* Bazzana on staying focused with all the MLB Draft hype and possibly being the No. 1 pick… It’s come easily. He’s got a passion for the game and a focus on winning that doesn’t allow that to affect him.* Asked about “Lat” and “Kyle” being available this weekend, Canham said they will not. (I’m not too sure who those two are right now, so you guys may need to do some Google work while I’m here.). EDIT: Lattery was a mid-week starter/relief arm who had come back from injury and then experienced some more issues. Kyle Scott was expected to be their closer, but just hasn’t been healthy much.* Canham on UK’s running game… Confident in the catchers as receivers and throwers, good at blocking the plate. If we do our job and mix our looks, be quick to the plate, we’re confident. If we don’t do that, we know they’re going to steal a lot of bases. Paying too much attention to that can really aid UK’s hitters at times, too. They know because they cause opponents some of the same issues.* On trying to win a championship for a league that’s going away… Canham says they do it for their team and community more than the league. But he’s a native of that area, so it’s important to him. You can tell he’s kinda sad about it. Hopes that leadership around the country “gets this under control” and does the right things for student-athletes. Bazzana adds that winning a title could really leave the program in great shape no matter what happens with conferences, so that’s really important to them.****** Kentucky HC Nick MIngione… Great week of practice, excited to get going.* MIngione on OSU’s Bazzana… Beauty of the SEC is you get to compete against a lot of guys like this. Thinks the UK pitchers, after this weekend, will have faced just about all the great hitters at the top of this draft. Will have to respect him, but also attack him.* UK 3B Mitchell Daly… A lot of competitors in that dugout. Total confidence in his teammates.* MIngione on the OSU lineup… Multi-dimensional. They can bunt, run the bases, hit home runs, do a lot of things. Very similar to the UK lineup. Older guys, guys willing to do a lot of different things. When you get this deep into the tournament, chances are you have faced someone very similar to this. Prepared and confident to face whatever challenges OSU presents.* Daly on hitting with Lopez in front of him, Nicholson behind him… Awesome having a guy like Ryan behind him with 20+ HRs. Looks to do anything possible to get on base in front of him.* 1B Ryan Nicholson on betting on himself when he transferred here and overcoming a slow start to his season… Sometimes you have to go backward before you can go forward when you’re slumping. That’s what he tried to do prior to SEC play.* MIngione on nerves… There’s a difference in having nerves — everyone will have nerves — but they won’t be scared. Talked about that in practice today. Had them act out a scene from “The Rock” today that may have had a little “colorful” language.* MIngione on what their “X factor” would be… Margin of victory in these is so small. Reminded team today that they don’t hav to do anything different at all. Formula is pitching, defense, quality ABs, grinding out ABs.* On preparing for an opponent they’re not overly familiar with like SEC pitchers… Daly says it’s a challenge, but the good part about that is they have to prepare for the Cats, too. It works both ways.* MIngione says he hopes they’re building something where people expect this to be every May and June. There’s a “rhythm” to Lexington where March is NCAA Tournament, April is Keeneland, so why not make May and June “ours.”* Nicholson said it’s always cool to go play at places across the SEC where the atmosphere is so good, and they’re hoping they can build that here with what that team is doing. Daly says he can sense that the fans are starting to feel like they’re a real part of it. Looking forward to the energy this weekend.* MIngione on RP Johnny Hummel… Leaned on him a lot early in the season. Hit a rough patch. Feels better about where he’s at now. He’s rested and ready. Just rode the hot hand with Cam O’Brien last game.* Daly on what his pitch would be to future players on why they should come here… There’s a true sense of family and faith and how to become a better man, a better friend, a better teammate. “It’s been an awesome experience here.” Says he was struggling the last couple of years, didn’t really know who he was. He’s been able to establish himself as a player and person. Nicholson adds that you should come here and build something. “You’ll be remembered for years and years to come.”* MIngione on the success they’ve had this season and how it helps recruiting… Noted that they’ve got a guy who wants to commit right now, will have a talk with him later tonight, and it’s a guy who could go “anywhere in the country. He’s that good.” Says it’s because of what the players have done this season and the job of selling recruits when they talk to them. Minge has never had a discussion with this particular player, but the staff and players have done such a great job on him, they might have him committed.