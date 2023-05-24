Travis Graf
Was told Kentucky has been in contact with St. John’s transfer David Jones, formerly of DePaul. Big, strong hybrid forward that I’ve been a fan of since high school.
“Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and Ole Miss” are schools that have been reaching out. The same source also said that Calipari has been the one reaching out on UK’s end.
