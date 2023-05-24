ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball

Travis Graf

Travis Graf

Moderator
Moderator
Jul 14, 2017
11,124
101,486
113
29
Was told Kentucky has been in contact with St. John’s transfer David Jones, formerly of DePaul. Big, strong hybrid forward that I’ve been a fan of since high school.

“Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Arkansas, and Ole Miss” are schools that have been reaching out. The same source also said that Calipari has been the one reaching out on UK’s end.
 
