Some of the main talking points that Mark Pope had today during SEC Basketball Media Day...



* On where he wants to see the team improve the most after having seen them practice for a few weeks now... Veteran group that understands their coaches and teammates, what they're trying to do, and want to grow together. That's the main thing. The next step is to actually get on the court and play another team. Excited about that getting closer.



* On Jaxson Robinson's development... Can talk about him for days. Blessed to be able to coach him. One of the great things is watching him continue to grow. Had a ton of potential when he was younger, but it was unrealized. To see it coming together and to see him grow into being a leader for this team is great. Embracing the physicality of the game and becoming fearless. Extraordinarily talented player. Grateful to be able to coach him one more year and to finish the journey they started together 3 years ago.



* On his relationship with Calipari... Will never hear him say a negative word about Cal. Has always been generous to the Pope family over the years. We'll be cheering for him every day except for Feb. 1.



* On Big Blue Madness and having Rick Pitino back... Really personal for him. Most people can probably count on one hand the amount of people who change you forever. Rick is one of those for me. Really special to be able to feel that love from BBN to Coach during Madness.



* Asked if the offense will need to find a go-to guy or rely more on the team aspect of the system... Says there are times when you will need both, but it will likely lean more heavily on the latter. The right combination of guys is probably more important than the right "go-to" guy. All of this is one of the reasons he finds coaching so fascinating, the challenge of putting it all together.



* Asked about the SEC... Funny that he coached in the best league in America last year, and now he comes into the SEC and 9 of the Top 25 in the first AP Poll are from the SEC. Said the challenge of coaching in the Big 12 last year was one of the most fun experiences he's had. It's a gauntlet to be respected and maybe even feared a little bit, and that's what it's all about to a competitor.



* On the stylish UK letterman jacket he's wearing at SEC Media Days... Says he had some photo shoots to do, and his equipment manager does a great job of setting him up with stuff.... "And, as an old man, I'm trying to look a little younger."



* On pace of play... Really important to what we do, even in the halfcourt. We would like to stay squarely in the top third of the country, and ideally in the top seven." Pace of movement away from the ball is huge. Not all of it can be reflected in the KenPom stats, but some of it is.



* On his welcome back to Kentucky... There's nowhere else like it. It's just unique. There are incredible fan bases across this country, and then there's Kentucky. It's a 1 of 1.



* Shares a story about Jaxson Robinson when they sat down with the team and asked each guy what they wanted to contribute to the team effort. Robinson said he sees his role as a "translator" to make other guys comfortable with the way Pope plays. Really interesting kid.



* On the challenge of molding so many guys from so many different places into this new team... Says he's got a group of guys who are incredibly curious. When you have that, you have a chance to grow really fast. These guys aren't trying to grasp onto how they've done things before. They're willing to change habits. Koby Brea is one of them. They argued the first few weeks about why Koby wasn't shooting shots he should be shooting. Just wasn't used to having that approach. Took him a while to change his habit. You're one of the best shooters in college basketball, we brought you here to shoot.



* Hoping the exhibition games will expose some things they don't know yet about their team. Wants to see the holes and the cracks and what they need to do to fix them. We're really eager to go face some opponents.