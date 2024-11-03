ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Short-handed Cats play tough but come up short

In spite of the way the team had been playing and all the guys out, Kentucky gave Tennessee a great game by those who could go. Quarterback back and forth and all, Kentucky was in a position to win against a top-10 team on the road at a place where they haven't often played well.

You saw the good and the bad with Wimsatt. There's just more bad than good. The situational awareness was totally lacking late in the game. The offense was aggressive and hit Tennessee on its heels with the passing game early but

No question, the Vols left some points on the board. There were great plays like a well timed hit by Jordan Lovett, but they missed field goals and had drops that could have gone for touchdowns. Kentucky didn't always capitalize either. Nasir Addison had a pick that probably should have been six but dropped it.

Credit Kentucky with playing hard and being in position to have a chance but not good enough to pull the upset. Tennessee hasn't beaten a team by more than 10 points in a month so its not a total shock it would be close, even though everybody thought a blowout was on the table.

Big picture, my feeling was Tennessee left that much on the board, it's tough that they didn't push them a little more in the game's final 10 minutes. But I think the offensive plan was good.
 
