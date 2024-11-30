ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Relentless UK pulls away from Georgia State

Let's keep in mind most of these early season games aren't great simulations for conference play and the tournament but when you stack them all together some trends definitely emerge.

Scoring balance was insane tonight. Almost eight guys in double figures. But when you watched the game, who thought they were getting to 105 points? They are just lethal on that side of the court to this point in the season and you can't key in on any one, two or three guys. So many guys who can hurt you, and they can hurt you so many ways - forcing turnovers and pushing the tempo fast, great execution, outside shooting, etc. Experience and balance are tough to defeat.

Georgia State looked like they were about to be run out of the gym with a late first half UK run but they were hot out of the gate after intermission and knocked down some threes while UK was cold.

The Cats built that first half lead due to 20 points off turnovers but they were somewhat lackadaisical for a while instead of driving the nail in the coffin.

Then the floodgates opened and you have nearly a 30-point win. I'm of the opinion this is one of the better teams in college basketball legitimately to this point in the year, definitely better than I assumed they would be, and opposing coaches will be ripping their hair out trying to gameplan how to slow them down on the offensive end of the court.

Good Rupp atmosphere for a Friday night game over Thanksgiving, can tell the fan base is dialed into this team.
 
