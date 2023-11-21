ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky survives St. Joe's in OT

So there's no question Kentucky's defense has to improve and they obviously missed the big guys who were out.

St. Joseph's is not nearly as bad as they showed against Texas A&M Commerce. They're a pretty good A-10 team and played at a high level tonight.

In the first half St. Joe's was able to keep pace because of second chance points. They cleaned up a lot of garbage around the rim while Kentucky didn't get many second chance points. In the second half they shot the ball very well. Again, UK's defense has to make some of those shots higher difficulty.

Offensively Kentucky was very good. Reeves had a very good game shooting the ball. Tre Mitchell made some big plays. UK started slow again but the Rob/Reed backcourt helped them turn it around.

Reed didn't play great defense in the second half but he's always good for steals and hustle plays. Thought the whole team's defense needed to improve.

Wagner had a better game. There will be a question and conversation about how much of the action needs to be Wagner vs the other guards, but seems like Cal is really trying to get him on track. Was surprised that Sheppard wasn't on the court more when he has been pretty consistently the player who makes UK better whenever he plays this season, but they got it done.

Not a bad win, good test in overtime.
 
