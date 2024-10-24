Wesleyan isn't a team that has the horses to really test Kentucky enough to know what it's going to look like against a typical opponent this year, so it was more about getting comfortable playing how they are going to play and seeing who can do what.



That being the context, I think we saw a lot of very promising things tonight. We can talk about their being no obvious go-to guy, but they do have a bunch of guys who can shoot, pass, and chip in with very developed parts of their game. Deep team that plays hard and looks to pass. Thought you saw how veteran they were.



Kentucky really got after it defensively from the first part of the game. Wesleyan wasn't connecting on its jump shots so it got ugly quickly while UK was getting a much higher shot percentage. You saw what happens when one team gets to the loose balls and makes every shot difficult. They really extended the Wesleyan offense and forced them to take some bad shots.



The Cats went on a 21-2 run to blow the game open right off the bat. It wasn't one guy. It was a lot of quick hands on defense and a lot of high percentage shots. There were moments when you saw Williams scrapping for a loose ball and finding Brea for an open look, or Jaxson Robinson stepping into a three from the wing, or Lamont Butler wrestling a pass away and going the length of the court and you can see a lot to like.



One of the cool things about watching such a potentially deep team is even in a blowout you're learning about players they might rely on at some point. Even the bottom half of the rotation guys seemed comfortable in the offense and worked it around well.



Again, resist the temptation to read too much into what it means for how the season will go because better teams will make everything harder and expose weaknesses we haven't seen yet. But from Williams and how hard he plays as that anchor to the confidence the shooters have and the defensive core, it looks like Pope knew what he was doing in making this team.



Kentucky took and hit a lot of three-pointers. Some nights won't be like that but they were great shots and you see how many guys you have to respect.