Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky scorches the nets against Louisville

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
Kentucky shot nearly 70% from the field in the first half. They hit their first several threes. The offensive execution was impressive. They won the glass, they attempted three times as many free throws. And yet Louisville managed to keep it close. The Cards played very hard, attempted more shots, and banged home several contested threes to make it interesting going into the locker room. It was surprising that the game was as close as it was given how well Kentucky shot the ball.

Lamont Butler knocked down open shots. That was a big part of the game. Louisville let him shoot and he made them pay. You don't expect that kind of offensive production from Butler and they needed it tonight. He was able to handle the physicality the Cards threw at UK when they were on defense.

Coming out of the locker room Butler scored 11 of their first 13 points and powered them to a bigger lead.

Thought Pat Kelsey probably did a good job of getting Louisville to play really physical, even if UK still scored well, and the Cards played better than they typically have in the series.

Jay Bilas said Louisville stayed in the game because of great individual plays on offense and that makes sense.

Time and again Kentucky was up by five, seven, nine points and they weren't able to extend it much beyond that. Credit Louisville for battling and being resilient when Kentucky shot so well for much of the game. But Kentucky did what the better team will usually do on its home court.
 
jlett, albundy25, jrm693
