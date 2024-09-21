Kentucky dominated the game in the first half. Brock Vandagriff came out playing the best that he has behind center. He was on point with his throws and Dane Key appeared to be emerging as a WR1. He's been their best receiver this year. The protection was still spotty but the ground game got going with Wilcox and DSK. The defense gave up a long drive and benefited from an exchange fumble that JJ Weaver picked up, preserving the first half shutout.



Following along on social media, a lot of folks were aghast at the end of half sequence. That's what Stoops wanted to avoid on 4th and 8 against UGA last week. UK is just more sledgehammer than scalpel under Stoops. Have to execute better there and it drives the point home because they came up just short against UGA, but I felt like the first half domination was more significant than the end of half issues.



Kentucky had great balance today. Ran the ball effectively. Threw it very well. The defense dominated save for a couple of drives. Overall the kind of step forward you wanted to see from the offense.



Overall that's a good day for Kentucky. They came out with a crispness that was impressive considering the last couple of weeks so they were eager to get back in the win column. Still think it's an interesting team against some of the better teams they will face later in the year.



Wimsatt got quite a bit of action tonight. Not sure what I think about sprinkling the two QBs in when Brock is playing well but it worked out and both got valuable experience today. Don't think Ohio is very good but UK took care of business.