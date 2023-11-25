The ball movement is really something to watch with this team. The way they share it on the break, push it up ahead to get going fast, have guys like Mitchell and Thiero who can get to the free throw line and read the defense, and then the guards never letting the ball stop ... it's all impressive. They're going to be taking high quality shots all year because of that and because it's not just one guy, it's pretty much everyone. They scored 69 points in the first half, one of their largest totals in program history. Shooting 8/11 from 3-point range and moving the ball like that will do it. Marshall offered very little resistance on defense. This is a great UK offensive team and that may have been the best they'll play offensively all season.



DJ Wagner had his second consecutive big game. He was very aggressive tonight and started feeling it. This was another big game for him. Two in a row since Jay Williams suggested he might transfer to Louisville because Kentucky has several really good guards. Looks like a changed player. Reed Sheppard was excellent when he was in the game once again, just making everybody around him better, passing, anticipating passes, etc.



Marshall even came out of the gate hitting long shots. They weren't able to capitalize on UK missing the bigs and offered very little resistance at all for Kentucky's offense.



At this point the only two things to really even watch for or the two remaining uncertainties for me are whether Edwards has something he hasn't shown yet and the impact of the bigs.



Dillingham is a special talent. I think it may well be the best backcourt in the country. That was some of the best ball movement we've ever seen from a UK basketball team.