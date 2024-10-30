ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jaxson Robinson shoots UK out of cold start

Minnesota State gave Kentucky a better test early than did Wesleyan. Their defense made Kentucky work. It didn't help the Cats' cause that there was a lid on the rim early. But they also turned it over too much.

It was a barrage of threes from Jaxson Robinson that helped Kentucky blow the game open. Robinson was locked into the zone tonight. Throwing it in the ocean. Very quick trigger and the way they push the ball up to shooters he's going to get a lot of looks and make a lot this year.

We saw Kerr Kriisa for the first time as a Cat and he definitely brings the energy. Effort shouldn't be a problem for this team.

As the game went on Kentucky got a lot of steals and along with the shooting improving the game was blown open.

You can't really take a lot from these exhibitions. This year you can more than usual because you can see what a bunch of new Kentucky players are like themselves, but hard to adjust for competition.

Of course Amari Williams going out of the game is something to note but probably being careful with him. He was durable at Drexel playing in 90 of 93 games over the past three seasons.
 
