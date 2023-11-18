ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats top century mark in blowout of Stonehill

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,337
227,573
113
38
www.rivals.com
Reed Sheppard appears to be a special basketball player and this is big nostalgia for me. I remember watching the '98 national title and the comeback against Utah in my grandmother's living room like it was yesterday. For Reed to be even better than Jeff coming in, and a totally all around basketball player. What he did tonight was special.

The Cats had a really great night on offense. We really saw, again, how well this team can move the ball. It can be special in that regard. Just good look after good look. Of course, Stonehill hasn't had a lot of success this season so probably good to keep that in mind. But you can see the offensive skill every time they take the court.

Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner did not have especially big games. They weren't bad but again they weren't the leading scorers or top performers. In my mind, if Edwards can flip the switch on this season, Kentucky can be a title team. They're going to be really good even if he's not great, but they need him to be a real offensive threat. Wagner, it will be interesting to see how he develops deferring more to the other guards who are more skilled.

Mitchell and Reeves were great in the first half. Dillingham and Sheppard combined for 45.

Once again, the trend of taking fewer mid-range shots and more 3-pointers continues. That will probably continue all season long with the way the roster is constructed, the only thing to really watch is the impact of the big(s) returning. They really filled it up from outside.

If you could make a couple of criticisms it would be that the defense wasn't always great at times, and they didn't take care of the basketball quite like they did in their first three games.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: dpick6969, SRB242, BigBlueIdiot56 and 15 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats flat in quarterfinal loss

Replies
40
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Blisterpac
Blisterpac
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats win business trip in Knoxville

Replies
35
Views
2K
The House of Blue
rye48
rye48
JRowland

Basketball INSTANT ANALYSIS: Pope's introductory press conference

Replies
59
Views
5K
The House of Blue
Col. Angus
Col. Angus
D

CBS: The pros and cons of Reed Sheppard returning to UK to play for Mark Pope in 2025

Replies
19
Views
915
The House of Blue
bluedynasty
bluedynasty
jlock7614

Mark Pope - Action Plan

Replies
62
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Comebakatz3
Comebakatz3
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today