Reed Sheppard appears to be a special basketball player and this is big nostalgia for me. I remember watching the '98 national title and the comeback against Utah in my grandmother's living room like it was yesterday. For Reed to be even better than Jeff coming in, and a totally all around basketball player. What he did tonight was special.



The Cats had a really great night on offense. We really saw, again, how well this team can move the ball. It can be special in that regard. Just good look after good look. Of course, Stonehill hasn't had a lot of success this season so probably good to keep that in mind. But you can see the offensive skill every time they take the court.



Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner did not have especially big games. They weren't bad but again they weren't the leading scorers or top performers. In my mind, if Edwards can flip the switch on this season, Kentucky can be a title team. They're going to be really good even if he's not great, but they need him to be a real offensive threat. Wagner, it will be interesting to see how he develops deferring more to the other guards who are more skilled.



Mitchell and Reeves were great in the first half. Dillingham and Sheppard combined for 45.



Once again, the trend of taking fewer mid-range shots and more 3-pointers continues. That will probably continue all season long with the way the roster is constructed, the only thing to really watch is the impact of the big(s) returning. They really filled it up from outside.



If you could make a couple of criticisms it would be that the defense wasn't always great at times, and they didn't take care of the basketball quite like they did in their first three games.