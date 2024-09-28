They did it. Two weeks after almost knocking off No. 1 UGA, the Wildcats went on the road and beat No. 6 Ole Miss. They outplayed them.



Obviously, a couple of big plays went Kentucky's way. The incredible 4th down call and execution on the 63-yard pass reception by Barion Brown and then finishing that drive off. But then managing to hold on after that long completion to the tight end when Story misplayed it ... incredible.



Coming into this season we wondered how Kentucky would fare in those "biggest" games because they haven't had success there much in recent years. But they have played at an extremely high level.



When Kentucky gets off the bus they look like a top tier SEC team. They pass the look test. Lot of recruit & develop has gone into making them a physical, nasty SEC team. And they really battled today. Didn't flinch.



Massive win for this program and puts them back in the running for a nice bowl game.



Additionally, Brock Vandagriff took a huge step forward today. The best he has battled in SEC play so far. He's interesting moving forward.



But really how about Brad White's defense? Forcing five punts, a missed FG, another fumble recovery...Absolutely won the matchup with the No. 1 offense in the country.