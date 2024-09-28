ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats knock off top-10 Rebels on the road

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,766
235,038
113
39
www.rivals.com
They did it. Two weeks after almost knocking off No. 1 UGA, the Wildcats went on the road and beat No. 6 Ole Miss. They outplayed them.

Obviously, a couple of big plays went Kentucky's way. The incredible 4th down call and execution on the 63-yard pass reception by Barion Brown and then finishing that drive off. But then managing to hold on after that long completion to the tight end when Story misplayed it ... incredible.

Coming into this season we wondered how Kentucky would fare in those "biggest" games because they haven't had success there much in recent years. But they have played at an extremely high level.

When Kentucky gets off the bus they look like a top tier SEC team. They pass the look test. Lot of recruit & develop has gone into making them a physical, nasty SEC team. And they really battled today. Didn't flinch.

Massive win for this program and puts them back in the running for a nice bowl game.

Additionally, Brock Vandagriff took a huge step forward today. The best he has battled in SEC play so far. He's interesting moving forward.

But really how about Brad White's defense? Forcing five punts, a missed FG, another fumble recovery...Absolutely won the matchup with the No. 1 offense in the country.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: nascarforthedead, TuckyFan, ShoesSwayedBlue and 39 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Kentucky cruises against Ohio

Replies
18
Views
902
The House of Blue
JRowland
JRowland
JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Disastrous day for UK football

Replies
120
Views
4K
The House of Blue
Mike-D
Mike-D
JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats come up just short against No. 1 UGA

Replies
96
Views
2K
The House of Blue
OnUK
O
JRowland

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats dominate, game cut short

Replies
35
Views
2K
The House of Blue
blantonsncats
B
Jeff Drummond

Football Top-ranked Georgia holds off UK's upset bid

Replies
0
Views
125
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back