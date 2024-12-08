What a win for this team. They showed a ton of fight in the second half. They rose to the occasion as they did against Duke. Pope found things that worked after an ugly start.



Going in everybody was wondering about Lamont Butler's status and for good reason, given how they've looked recently with him in and with him out. And when we learned he was out it had to impact how you thought about the game. His impact on both ends hurt them in the first half but there were a lot of issues.



In the first half Kentucky failed to match the physicality of the Zags. Given how the Clemson game went that was obviously very concerning. Against better competition we have seen where the roster is not perfect in areas. But in the first half they were also out of sync and didn't look comfortable in what they were doing as they were getting beat up inside and on the boards.



Kentucky went on a great run coming out of the locker room to cut the lead to four. The Zags started the half 0/8 from the field and that allowed UK to fight back into the game. Kentucky really dominated the game during this segment. Carr was a big factor on offense during this time and Kentucky started to match the Zags' physicality better.



Andrew Carr was an anchor down low and gave them a ton, as did Jaxson Robinson, assuming a lot of the ball handling duties. He made some big shots. Gonzaga going 0/9 from three in the second half was big for UK coming back.