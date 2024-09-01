Kentucky dominated the game in the first half. BVG did have a pick resulting from locking onto a receiver with a linebacker sitting in zone coverage and got away with what could have been a pick six, but he showed a lot to get excited about. The mistakes seem related to not having that prior starting experience. He opens up a lot of things for Kentucky with his dual threat ability but also the throws he made. The way he can keep plays alive with his legs and hit throws downfield makes him dangerous. Intriguing player. The offensive line gained an identity as the second quarter went on and UK won the rushing battle 142-0 in the first half. It was all around domination including consistent good play from the special teams unit which helped them with several plays. They ran jet sweeps with Barion several times and it did seem like maybe they weren't showing a whole lot of the playbook or more than they need to.



UK did dominate the first half but I don't think USM helped itself especially with the fake punt attempt before the end of the half. Their decisions and executions compounded the issue and let to UK really opening it up.



They came out with an attitude up front giving BVG a good pocket in the second half and they looked like a pretty crisp team for Week 1.



Long day for fans who went out early and stayed out very late. Mixed feelings a game being cut short but it was a really long day and it's very late.