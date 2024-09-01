ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats dominate, game cut short

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,658
234,022
113
39
www.rivals.com
Kentucky dominated the game in the first half. BVG did have a pick resulting from locking onto a receiver with a linebacker sitting in zone coverage and got away with what could have been a pick six, but he showed a lot to get excited about. The mistakes seem related to not having that prior starting experience. He opens up a lot of things for Kentucky with his dual threat ability but also the throws he made. The way he can keep plays alive with his legs and hit throws downfield makes him dangerous. Intriguing player. The offensive line gained an identity as the second quarter went on and UK won the rushing battle 142-0 in the first half. It was all around domination including consistent good play from the special teams unit which helped them with several plays. They ran jet sweeps with Barion several times and it did seem like maybe they weren't showing a whole lot of the playbook or more than they need to.

UK did dominate the first half but I don't think USM helped itself especially with the fake punt attempt before the end of the half. Their decisions and executions compounded the issue and let to UK really opening it up.

They came out with an attitude up front giving BVG a good pocket in the second half and they looked like a pretty crisp team for Week 1.

Long day for fans who went out early and stayed out very late. Mixed feelings a game being cut short but it was a really long day and it's very late.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Cowtown Cat, white10, mattrudd and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CRZ4UK

Just readjusted my expectations.

Replies
110
Views
3K
The House of Blue
PoppawCat
P
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 17, Saturday Scrimmage #2 *****

Replies
65
Views
6K
The House of Blue
Ccrawford143
C
Ukalum99

Rewatching the Georgia game (2023) (Long post)

Replies
46
Views
1K
The House of Blue
sieken
S
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 6 *****

Replies
77
Views
5K
The House of Blue
TheySoSensitive
TheySoSensitive
T

Southern Miss, a bit more dangerous than we think?

Replies
54
Views
2K
The House of Blue
BigBlueFanClub
BigBlueFanClub
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back