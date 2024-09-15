ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats come up just short against No. 1 UGA

It's got to be tough for Stoops, the players, and the fan base to get so close to doing something so monumental but to come up short. Opportunities like that only come around so often, but you have to credit them with creating that opportunity for themselves.

At the end of the day there will be people who question Stoops' decision to punt the ball on 4th and 8. There were definitely boos in the stadium and with UGA marching the ball down the field and running out the clock it's only natural it will be second-guessed. I didn't have a big issue with it because the protection was breaking down when Kentucky was trying to pass and 4th and 8 against UGA is typically a low percentage play. Your defense had played extremely well to that point and you hoped you could get them pinned deep. But some maybe many will disagree.

Thought Kentucky came in prepared and played as well as they have in a game that big in the entire Mark Stoops era. The offense didn't score many points but they moved the sticks, really ran the ball for some tough yards, blocked much better than last week, and looked like a competent unit. It was hard to throw down the field against UGA because the protection can only hold up for so long.

The defense was sensational. You can't say enough about how stout that defensive line was. Kentucky being big and strong enough up front with those three guys was key to them playing such a competitive game tonight. Brad White really earned his paycheck with that performance. It was tough asking them to go out there again but they battled all the way through this game and served notice they are one of the SEC's better defenses. They left it out on the field and Zion Childress in particular had a huge game.

This was not a win so don't get it confused, but Mark Stoops proved he commands the room with the team with this game. They came out on a mission and played their kind of game, really Georgia's kind of game, on their level and even better at times. We've questioned UK's lopsided outcomes in a lot of these games but this was Kentucky having No. 1 on the ropes right until the end. But again, it's not a win. Lots to say.

Have to be impressed with how UK bounced back from the loss to South Carolina. They are a much more interesting team right now the rest of the season than they were last week. An 0-2 start in the SEC is what it is but there's interesting football to be played.

Interested in your thoughts.
 
