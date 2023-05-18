Kentucky football has picked up arguably it's biggest commitment in a great number of years.



Rivals100 quarterback Cutter Boley, of Lexington Christian Academy, committed to the Wildcats at a ceremony held at his high school.



Rivals.com ranks Boley as the No. 12 player regardless of position in the 2025 class.



Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn St were some of the other schools that he took most seriously as options over the course of his recruitment.



Huge addition for the Cats.



Boley has a prototypical build. Good release and footwork for someone that size. Have heard there are not concerns about his build.



Great family athletic pedigree, big arm, connections with top players.



There's always a lot of pressure on KY quarterbacks when they go to UK. But I think he is wired for it.



Getting him now is ideal timing with tons of official visits lined up for the next month.