** Made the FutureCast pick for OL Marc Nave to UK on 11/9. Yesterday talk started to pick up that it was materializing, hence the note that Nave would be a take yesterday. Still looking good for Kentucky. That means Kentucky will have three interior guys (Nave, Lafontant, Johnson) and one flex guy (Aba Selm) who can play guard or tackle.



** Patterson was a big addition, someone Kentucky really does seem to like a lot. I have no clue what to expect from Mizell. He is posting a lot of videos of him working out on social media. Coming back from an injury like that isn't easy and I don't think it's his first.



** Where does that leave the line? From what I'm hearing, the need may actually be for a portal tackle. The key is to bring Marques Cox and Eli Cox back. I think they will be able to do that but nothing has been decided for sure, according to my understanding. The tackle situation next year, ideally, would be Cox starting in one spot and then the other spot manned by Courtland Ford, Malachi Wood, or even Dylan Ray. While Ray has played guard all season long out of necessity remember that he was brought in as a G/T who can play either spot. Mark Stoops has said that's one thing he likes about him a lot. They apparently like the job Neal Brown did with him there at WVU. All of this is to say I think they will target a portal OT.



** Have mentioned Wood repeatedly as a guy that is very interesting for the future, and another I've heard about lately is Austin "House" Ramsey from Philadelphia. Apparently the 6'4, 335-pound OL is another big young guy in the program there is some excitement over. Sounding like he's expected to be a player for them one day, perhaps as soon as next year. Overall, for the first time in a while I feel like the offensive line is starting to patch together some nice pieces with multiple years of eligibility. There can't be shortcuts with the development piece.



** Jeremy Flax has had a very good season and hearing talk he could be drafted. Overall, sense seems to be the offensive line has taken a really solid step forward this year. If you just look at the big picture year over year improvement from 2022 they have definitely made a step forward. Yenser and Coen probably both deserve some credit for that.



** Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell is hearing from Kentucky, we confirmed that yesterday, and the big factor for him is going to be opportunity. Of course I'm sure NIL is going to be a big factor with a lot of portal guys, too, but Kentucky probably does have the opportunity to offer him for next season. Have not heard that this has progressed very far along but it's something to watch. Big thing is I'm expecting them to take a receiver from the portal whether it's Cottrell or not.



** Trevin Wallace will have a decision to make after the season. Very important decision for Kentucky. If he laves he's probably a 3rd round pick. But we will have to wait for feedback from the NFL when UK submits all that for underclassmen next month. If the grade comes back and some teams are looking at him for the second round or even the first round - that's a little harder for met to understand because he has not played his best football lately - but it would obviously make things a lot trickier. My opinion is Kentucky really needs to bring back both Wallace and Rayner because there's significant turnover coming at the LB positions and you could have a number of young guys playing.



** Expecting Kentucky to take at least one cornerback from the transfer portal. Whether that is because they expect Andru Phillips to move on or just need a guy to throw into the mix because of some of the coverage issues, I don't know. But I do think they will take a cornerback from the portal.