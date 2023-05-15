** Tennessee LB Crews Law will officially visit UK the week of 6/9. Recruitment is sorta similar to Ethan Crisp who picked Vandy last year. Can play either inside backer position and has been to UK several times. He visits Vanderbilt and North Carolina in successive weeks after he's in Lexington. They've got a shot but not sure which way that one goes. Lots of linebacker options in this class for UK.



** Not long ago UK offered Jaylin Lackey, cornerback from South Gwinnett in Georgia. Seems like it might be an enticement to get him to visit and maybe camp over the summer because he wants to visit but hasn't locked in a date for an official yet. He was in Lexington back in January and would like to visit in June. Cincinnati, Minnesota, Vandy, and Georgia Tech are some others to know about.



** The kicker transfer from Georgia Southern was committed to Memphis but didn't sign in the late period so he found a better option at UK. Seems like he will have a chance to compete for a scholarship when he comes in since Kentucky has several to play with. Given his accuracy and consistency one would have to imagine he has a very real chance to win the position but didn't hear bad things about Poore in the spring.



** Utah OT Tyler Knaak is still planning to officially visit from May 19-21 and to my knowledge Demie Sumo from NC State (running back) is still expected to visit this week. Stanford has been the other school to watch with Knaak but he's got a high level of interest in Kentucky and has the years at his disposal to develop. As for Demie, I would guess he lands in the SEC. Apparently he has a sister out in Denver and Colorado has been involved to some degree but UK, Missouri, and South Carolina are the main schools here and still don't have a read on which way that could tip.



** New Jersey WR Emmanuel Ross has been planning to officially visit UK next month and that's still on the books. He told me today that his other planned officials are to Illinois and Stanford so take that for what it's worth. He and Cameron Monteiro are right up there at the top of the list of likely WR additions for Kentucky this summer I would imagine.



** Buried the lede! Cutter Boley announces on May 18th. Moving it up is good news for Kentucky because they need to jump start this recruiting class. No doubt, once again it's off to a slow start. They salvaged it with a strong finish last season but don't want to be in this position consistently. My pick has been UK for a long time. Similar situation to when Stoops and Neal Brown came in and tipped it quickly toward Kentucky with Drew Barker. With him mentioning Willie Rodriguez as a tight end he would love to play with you have to think that, assuming he picks Kentucky, the Cats' chances with Willie Rodriguez would go up. Boley as a Cat could also impact 2025 recruiting as he's got connections in TN through NPA spread out over '24 and '25.