ADVERTISEMENT

BB Recruiting I just spoke to Somto Cyril's mentor

David Sisk

David Sisk

Moderator
Moderator
Jun 10, 2015
3,710
34,689
113
Steven Cook, who has also adopted him. I was one of Steven's coaches back in his AAU days so we have a long relationship. I told him I was admittedly trying to get caught up on his recruitment. Here are the details on the conversation.

Providence and Indiana are serious programs. He also visited Cincinnati, but they aren't really a contender. Kentucky's recent push was "unexpected" so he will be giving UK his full attention this weekend.

Kentucky hasn't officially offered, but that happens with a lot of their recruits that they are after. Cal tells them they can call it an offer if they want to, but if he is hosting them on an official visit he is serious. The UK coaches have told him that their intentions are for him to commit during the visit and reclass to 2023. They will be making a major push for those two things during the trip.

Somto said the schools he always hoped he would get offered by and have a chance to play for have been Kentucky and Duke. So my take away is if UK is this serious on the visit it may be hard for him to say no. The visit begins Thursday and will conclude Saturday morning.

Cyril can meet the academic requirements to reclass by July, but in Cook's words it will "take a lot of focus." He added "we'll see" but he seems to believe it can be done with the right effort.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bclay4uk, Kooky Kats, Jeff Drummond and 60 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Travis Graf

BB Recruiting Will Riley Update

Replies
16
Views
3K
The House of Blue
WildcatFan60
WildcatFan60
JRowland

FB Recruiting Football Recruiting Notebook (5/22)

Replies
10
Views
2K
The House of Blue
satcheluk
S
JRowland

FB Recruiting Ohio OL Jermiel Atkins

Replies
5
Views
1K
The House of Blue
jdsdrummer
jdsdrummer
JRowland

FB Recruiting THE WAR ROOM!

Replies
8
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Cazwheel1072
Cazwheel1072
Travis Graf

BB Recruiting Will Riley

Replies
35
Views
4K
The House of Blue
KAB Cats
KAB Cats
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today