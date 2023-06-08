Steven Cook, who has also adopted him. I was one of Steven's coaches back in his AAU days so we have a long relationship. I told him I was admittedly trying to get caught up on his recruitment. Here are the details on the conversation.



Providence and Indiana are serious programs. He also visited Cincinnati, but they aren't really a contender. Kentucky's recent push was "unexpected" so he will be giving UK his full attention this weekend.



Kentucky hasn't officially offered, but that happens with a lot of their recruits that they are after. Cal tells them they can call it an offer if they want to, but if he is hosting them on an official visit he is serious. The UK coaches have told him that their intentions are for him to commit during the visit and reclass to 2023. They will be making a major push for those two things during the trip.



Somto said the schools he always hoped he would get offered by and have a chance to play for have been Kentucky and Duke. So my take away is if UK is this serious on the visit it may be hard for him to say no. The visit begins Thursday and will conclude Saturday morning.



Cyril can meet the academic requirements to reclass by July, but in Cook's words it will "take a lot of focus." He added "we'll see" but he seems to believe it can be done with the right effort.