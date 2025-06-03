** 2026 Kentucky QB target Oscar Rios was recently named an Elite 11 QBs finalist.



** 2027 Kentucky QB commit DJ Hunter is transferring to Buford in Georgia. School puts out a lot of players. He will have a lot of attention.



** North Hardin DT Josiah Hope committing to Louisville is a sign of just how off everything is right now. Of all the guys they were after in-state he is the one I was most confident would end up at Kentucky even until relatively recently.



** OT Tyler Duell committed to Rutgers so seems unlikely to officially visit Kentucky.



** DB Darnell Collins committed to Georgia Tech so you can probably scratch him from the board, too.



** 2026 RB target Delvecchio Alston is taking his official visit to USF. Someone who visits Kentucky later in the summer and they would probably stand a good chance at landing.



** Texas defensive lineman Ben Duncum has scheduled another official visit to Wisconsin and just picked up an offer from Kansas State. He's at Kentucky on 6/13 and Wisconsin on 6/20 now.



** Last month UK WR target Dallas Dickerson (visiting soon) won the 4A state championship in the 100 meters with a personal record of 10.36 this season. He's fresh off an official to K-State and has Kentucky (6/6), Wisconsin (6/13), and Indiana (6/20) coming up.



** ATH Jordan Crutchfield, who visits this month, has transferred to Vero Beach in Florida.



** DL target Marcus Almada just made an extended trip out to Stanford to kick the summer off. Before that he was at Arizona State. So the Massachusetts prospect has been out west a lot since late May.



** New Jersey EDGE Elijah Satchell has taken official visits to Northwestern and Stanford already. Next up, trips to NC State and Kentucky.



Iva (S.C.) Crescent receiver Amiri Acker is visiting Kentucky later this month. It's noteworthy that he just visited South Carolina on Friday and plans to return again on the 5th. Another really fast guy who averaged more than 20 yards per catch last year.



** Baylor WR commit London Smith is still planning to visit Kentucky, to my knowledge, but he hasn't said anything about recruiting since he committed to Baylor. Or hasn't said much.



** DB Andre Clarke is still visiting later this summer but in May he indicated that Michigan is probably in the top spot on his list. One thing that stands out about this class, apart from only having one commitment, is how there really aren't many guys it's obvious they lead for.



** Da'Ron Parks may be the top offensive lineman on the board but he's only announced a top 12, so hasn't narrowed it down much. Parks is still looking at Florida State, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Rutgers, Oklahoma, Auburn, West Virginia, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State.



** WR Larry Miles officially visited Oregon over the weekend and just tweeted that he has arrived at Nebraska, presumably for an official visit there. Miles is also planning to visit Kentucky, Pitt, and Syracuse.



** LB JJ Edwards made a couple of spring visits to Miami and landed an offer from the Hurricanes. He is fresh off his first official visit, to Syracuse.



** To my knowledge OL Jack Fuchs is still planning to officially visit Kentucky but earlier in the spring Penn State seemed to emerge as the favorite.