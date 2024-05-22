** 4-star big WR/TE Tae'shun Gelsey had been planning to officially visit Kentucky this summer but told me today that he hasn't been in much contact with the Cats lately. Made it seem more like UK had moved on from communication than anything. That isn't a huge surprise to me if Kentucky feels good about where it stands with Brody Lennon. I'm expecting them to take two tight ends in this class and when they do that it is typically one traditional in-line tight end and one more athletic tight end. Lennon and Gelsey both fit the more athletic hybrid mold.



** It has been reported that UK will also be bringing in Nicholas Smith (DL, 6'6, 272) for an official visit this summer towards the end of June and can confirm that's the plan. UK likes these developmental guys with the right traits and athleticism. If they were plug and play ready they'd go to Bama and UGA so you take a swing on some guys who need a little refinement but can dream on. At this point I don't know that he is a take but seems like that visit will be important. Kentucky needs to get big bodies on both sides and he would qualify as one on defense. The Loganville, Ga., prospect has picked up offers from WKU, Cincinnati, and Charlotte recently, in addition to Kentucky, so you would think if the Cats push hard they'd have a great shot. Will be worth monitoring where they stand with other defensive line targets at that time but not sure it's going to be a super tight year with numbers for the DL so this is significant.



** Demopolis, Alabama safety Dyllon Williams tells me he has shuffled his summer official visit plans. His current official visit plans are: Missouri (5/31), Cincinnati (6/7), Ole Miss (6/14), and then Kentucky (6/21). So his last official visit will be to Kentucky. That's not a huge change but in adding Mizzou as his first visit at the end of this month he bumped Ole Miss back a couple of weeks. The Kentucky date remains unchanged.



** Kentucky is in great shape with a lot of its offensive line targets, so much so it's hard to determine which way it's going to land at tackle. They have all their top line targets visiting over the summer. What I would say is this: Look at the guys they are bringing in that first week. You can't always just look at the date of a visit and tell a lot, but I think more often than not you do like to see your school with the first visit or the last visit. The first offensive linemen coming in on officials in early June are: Isaac Sowells, Tucker Kattus (commit), Darrin Strey, and N-Kye Wynn, the last two from Michigan. If you were planning this yourself, you would want to lock up a couple of guys to go along with Kattus coming out of that first weekend. Whether they go public or not, finish up your iOL class and get a tackle, that way you know a lot more in terms of what you NEED the rest of the way, when you bring in other guys, including maybe some guys you are on the fence about.



** UK OT target Darrin Strey, one of those OTs visiting in early June, is someone they're going to put the FULL COURT press on. He would be near the top of the wish list at tackle, but some big offers have come in this spring and I think the academic angle is strong for him as well. He just won a regional championship in track & field for discus.



** 2025 DB Serious Stinyard is emerging as a major target in the secondary and he now has official visits lined up to Kentucky, K-State, WVU, NC State, and Kansas. He told the KState Rivals site recently that the Wildcats of the Big XII would be in his top three without elaborating. Stinyard is really fast, versatile, and could play nickel or a number of positions in the secondary as a Swiss Army knife. Coaches with all different kinds of schemes -- 4/3, 3/4, 3/3/5 see him as a fit and his stock is climbing.