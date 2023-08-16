ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Evening note on the twins

So if you've been paying attention on social media or anywhere you've seen that there's a lot of talk about the twins flipping to Kentucky. We mentioned here a long time ago that Kentucky was going to mount a push and that I wasn't mentioning it without good reason, so this has not been a widely-kept secret. The issue has been focusing on becoming eligible and I've heard they've had some heavyweight advocates in that regard. Many have believed they will probably be ruled eligible and the reason that I've heard for their transferring home would seem to be a legitimate reason even if the NCAA has made some weird decisions in similar cases at the next level. And from there the hope has been that Kentucky would become the choice. Interest has obviously been there and stuff has clearly been going on with multiple visits to Kentucky.

I'm still expecting that a flip to Kentucky is the most likely scenario even after Corbin's head coach quote tweeted a tweet and said to clear your crystal balls because there won't be a flip. Nonetheless, the momentum towards Kentucky has continued in spite of Corbin's coach's tweet.

What I'm hearing is that, yes, things have been sounding good for Kentucky lately and a decision in the near future was never going to be a surprise since they started visiting right away upon their return. However, I've heard a lot of other things that make it seem like a pretty complicated situation. What I've heard is that Jerod liked Michigan and wanted to lock in his spot there and Michigan was very hopeful of landing Jacob, who wasn't ready and who some say really liked Nebraska. Maybe in the end being a strong option for them but not No. 1 first time around makes Kentucky a good landing spot and just an all-around smart logistical move when there are two of you. I have heard they really like Marrow as well and he has been involved heavily since their return.

Apparently they are saying that they don't know where the talk about a flip is coming from and that's info I've heard as of tonight, but it's clearly a situation in the here and now to be focusing on. Overall takeaway is yes, I still expect Kentucky to be the choice. I do not know when and the timing of the coach's tweet tonight is at odds with where all the other talk is going.

One thing I'll add is I think Kentucky will need to continue to recruit the twins hard even if they commit because there really has been a lot of interest in Nebraska and I think they're going to be after them until they sign.
 
