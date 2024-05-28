JRowland
Hearing that 3-star Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett linebacker Jaiden Braker has scheduled an official visit to UK for the weekend of 6/21.
BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Houston, Indiana, NC State, Rutgers, South Carolina, and Utah are among his other offers. Sounds like his OVs are South Carolina (this weekend), Rutgers (6/7), Utah (6/14) NC State (6/19) and then UK two days after NC State.
I'd expect a decision shortly after that.