Now hearing Marquise Davis may be the only running back UK takes in this class.
Brody Lennon still the tight end in focus, visiting next month. Have heard there is another possibility that would be a flip.
Have heard rumors about Montavin Quisenberry taking an official visit to UK. Heard today this is not finalized yet and right now whether he has a spot may depend in part on what happens with Shaun Terry, a receiver from Ironton, Ohio.
UK had been locked onto Cameron Miller as the slot option but over time Wisconsin won him over. So Quisenberry has a shot, because they are probably looking at taking four receivers from high school in this class.
