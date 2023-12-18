Greetings HOB. I'll be listening along with Coach Cal's weekly radio show again tonight and providing PARAPHRASED notes and tidbits for those of you who aren't able to follow along with the show live. Show is just starting here at 6 ET. Stay tuned...



* Calipari: I was so proud of these kids. I was proud at halftime, even though we had given up a lot of that lead. UNC is a team that outrebounds everybody, and we worked hard to win the rebound column in that game. Thought they had 4-5 real careless turnovers in the game, trying to do something too hard instead of making the easy pass. But, overall, showed a real will to win. When they went up 1 late in the game, we were not moved. We just kept playing. That's a great sign for this team. Unbelievable atmosphere at the game, both team's fans really showed up strong. Great win against a good team that has some nice wins this year.



* We're light years away from where we'll be if we can just stay the path. I'm so excited to get on the court and work with these kids every day... Got a good group. Can we just keep growing?



* Says Justin Edwards should be the best defender on the floor for the Cats. Has that size and ability but was giving up too much in the UNC game to Ryan. He's got to be that next guy to come on and be a bigger factor.



* Nine blocked shots show the big guys are having an impact, and they're doing it while not changing their style on the offensive end of the floor.



* Leach notes that Cal is now the winningest active coach in CBB since Cliff Ellis retired. That's nice, Cal says, but he's never looking to compare himself to another coach. His dad used to tell him you're never as good or as bad as you might think you are. Truth is usually somewhere in the middle.



* Noted he got an unbelievable text from Rob Dillingham's mom today. During a recruiting visit, Cal had told them how hard it was going to be if Rob came to UK. He was going to be challenged and coached hard. She told her son that's where she wants him to go after hearing that. He sent her back a note thanking her for trusting him with her "baby."



* Caller says Adou looked different in UNC game. Cal said he's being challenged, and he's fighting for his time. Blocked three shots, rebounded. Just needs to keep working on his J.