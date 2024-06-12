ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star Rivals250 DB Cortez Thomas was slated to visit Kentucky this weekend but he tells me that he will now be officially visiting Kentucky during the fall.

Mississippi State has been regarded as serious competition for him, so not sure what to make of that.
I haven't heard that his 6/21 OV date to Starkville has changed but will update you.

Going to be a big visit weekend for UK either way.

 
